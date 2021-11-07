How to complete Riyad Mahrez Flashback FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

EA Sports has released a brand new Flashback SBC for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, and we’ve got all the info you need to knock it out quickly.

Flashback cards, as the name implies, take players back in time to a certain highlight of their career. Mahrez’s celebrates the Algerian’s great performance at Leicester City during 2017-2018 season.

This 87 OVR card boasts decent stats across the board, but the highlight has to be the five-star Skills. Pace and Dribbling are also the two highest stats, at 88 each. Needless to say, this is a big upgrade from his 86 OVR regular gold card.

Here’s how you can complete the Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC in FIFA 22, including the cheapest solutions and total cost.

FIFA 22 Mahrez Flashback SBC

Riyad Mahrez Flashback in-game stats

Rewards:

2x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Flashback Riyad Mahrez card — 87 OVR — RW

How to complete FIFA 22 Mahrez Flashback SBC

There are five different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to nab Mahrez’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Gold Squad

Gold Players: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Solution

Rare Gold Squad

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 11

Solution

Past and Present

Number of players from Leicester City: Min 1

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Riyad Mahrez’s new Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Mahrez Flashback SBC cost

Altogether it’s looking like these five SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Mahrez Flashback card will cost you around 150,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 157,000 on Xbox, and 155,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.