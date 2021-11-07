How to complete Riyad Mahrez Flashback FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

EA Sports has released a brand new Flashback SBC for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, and we’ve got all the info you need to knock it out quickly.
Flashback cards, as the name implies, take players back in time to a certain highlight of their career. Mahrez’s celebrates the Algerian’s great performance at Leicester City during 2017-2018 season.
This 87 OVR card boasts decent stats across the board, but the highlight has to be the five-star Skills. Pace and Dribbling are also the two highest stats, at 88 each. Needless to say, this is a big upgrade from his 86 OVR regular gold card.
Here’s how you can complete the Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC in FIFA 22, including the cheapest solutions and total cost.
FIFA 22 Mahrez Flashback SBC
Riyad Mahrez Flashback in-game stats
Rewards:
- 2x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
- Flashback Riyad Mahrez card — 87 OVR — RW
How to complete FIFA 22 Mahrez Flashback SBC
There are five different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to nab Mahrez’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
Gold Squad
- Gold Players: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rare Gold Squad
- Player Level: Min Gold
- Rare: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Past and Present
- Number of players from Leicester City: Min 1
- Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
There you have it — how to complete Riyad Mahrez’s new Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.
Mahrez Flashback SBC cost
Altogether it’s looking like these five SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Mahrez Flashback card will cost you around 150,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 157,000 on Xbox, and 155,000 on Origin PC.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.