How to complete March FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: all cards, requirements, solutions - Dexerto

The fan-favorite Party Bag SBC is back in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, giving players a chance to obtain cards from numerous past promos. Everything you need to complete this challenge can be found below, including the requirements, solutions, and cost.

For the third time in FIFA 21, EA SPORTS have rolled out the FUT Party Bag SBC in Ultimate Team. This challenge has been one of the more popular ones since being first introduced in FIFA 20, as it gives players the rare opportunity to pack cards from promotions that have already expired.

This latest Party Bag, released on March 12, includes cards from a bunch of past promos, including the most recent ‘What If.’

Rulebreakers

Road to the Final (UCL & UEL)

Record Breaker

Team of the Group Stage (UCL & UEL)

FUT Freeze

Headliners

Future Stars

What If

There are a total of 175 cards available – here are all the possible ones that you can pack via this SBC, courtesy of @GISALEGEND on Twitter:

FIFA 21 March Party Bag SBC requirements, solutions, cost

Requirements

There are only four requirements in order to complete this challenge:

In-Form TOTW players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Players in Squad: 11

Cost

According to FUTBIN, this SBC will currently set you back between 114K and 125K coins, depending on your platform. Of course, this is subject to change based on how the FUT market goes.

PlayStation: 119,000

Xbox: 114,000

Origin PC: 125,000

Solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we can find for this SBC, neither requiring loyalty or position-change cards:

FIFA 21 March Party Bag SBC – is it worth doing?

Obviously, the nature of these types of SBCs means that you’ll never know what you’re going to pack beforehand, making it impossible to tell whether or not you’ll get your money’s worth.

That said, according to FIFA analyst GISALEGEND, 62.2% of the cards are above the 115K coin value, so there’s a good chance you could get someone worthwhile. Whatever you decide, it’s important to note that this SBC is live only until March 19.

