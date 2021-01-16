How to complete Lars Stindl Bundesliga POTM FIFA 21 SBC

Another month passing in the world of football means another Player of the Month SBC for FIFA 21 players to complete. This time we’re focusing on Lars Stindl, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s attacking midfielder who has impressed massively over the festive period.

FIFA 21 has only been out for a few months, but we’ve already seen some truly scary POTM cards. Bruno Fernandes, for example, has seen his 87 OVR base card get multiple upgrades to the point of being a 92 OVR CAM, and one of the very best cards in the game.

However, unlike that Fernandes card, you don’t need 6 ludicrously tough squads to unlock Lars Stindl’s upgrade card. It’ll take 2 squads to unlock the Bundesliga POTM card for December, which comes in at a very respectable 86 OVR.

The German international notched up 4 goals and 1 assist in December, helping his Borussia Mönchengladbach side to seventh in the Bundesliga.

Lars Stindl POTM FIFA 21 in-game Stats

You can see the card’s stats on the image above. 67 pace and 66 defending are his lowest, with 79 physical rounding off his lack of ability as a defender.

However, his offensive stats of 86 passing, 86 dribbling, and an incredible 89 shooting, are what makes him a card worth getting if you’ve got the coins available. You’ll also notice his 4* weak foot and 4* skill moves.

A full look at his stats, thanks to FUTBIN, are available below:

Lars Stindl POTM FIFA 21 SBC Cost and Solutions

The total cost for STindl, unlike some of the POTM SBCs we’ve seen previously, is remarkably cheap. Completing both squads will set players back between 45,000-50,000 coins, depending on your platform.

The first squad, which costs around 22,000 coins, must meet the following requirements:

One Borussia Mönchengladbach player

One IF player

Minimum squad rating: 82

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Below is one of the cheapest solutions:

The second squad, which costs around 25,000 coins, must meet the following requirements:

One Bundesliga player

Minimum squad rating: 83

Team Chemistry: Min. 65

It’s that simple to get your hands on the Lars Stindl POTM card. Given how cheap it is to complete, and the attacking powerhouse you’ll get in return, we’d recommend doing this.

The card’s major drawback is its lack of pace, but surrounding him with fast players like Marco Reus and Douglas Costa seems an easy way to negate this issue. Having said that, keep in mind that he won’t be beating many defenders in a foot-race.