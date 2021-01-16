Logo
How to complete Lars Stindl Bundesliga POTM FIFA 21 SBC

Published: 16/Jan/2021 11:19

by Joe Craven
Another month passing in the world of football means another Player of the Month SBC for FIFA 21 players to complete. This time we’re focusing on Lars Stindl, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s attacking midfielder who has impressed massively over the festive period. 

FIFA 21 has only been out for a few months, but we’ve already seen some truly scary POTM cards. Bruno Fernandes, for example, has seen his 87 OVR base card get multiple upgrades to the point of being a 92 OVR CAM, and one of the very best cards in the game.

However, unlike that Fernandes card, you don’t need 6 ludicrously tough squads to unlock Lars Stindl’s upgrade card. It’ll take 2 squads to unlock the Bundesliga POTM card for December, which comes in at a very respectable 86 OVR.

The German international notched up 4 goals and 1 assist in December, helping his Borussia Mönchengladbach side to seventh in the Bundesliga.

Lars Stindl POTM FIFA 21 in-game Stats

You can see the card’s stats on the image above. 67 pace and 66 defending are his lowest, with 79 physical rounding off his lack of ability as a defender.

However, his offensive stats of 86 passing, 86 dribbling, and an incredible 89 shooting, are what makes him a card worth getting if you’ve got the coins available. You’ll also notice his 4* weak foot and 4* skill moves.

A full look at his stats, thanks to FUTBIN, are available below:

Lars Stindl POTM FIFA 21 SBC Cost and Solutions

The total cost for STindl, unlike some of the POTM SBCs we’ve seen previously, is remarkably cheap. Completing both squads will set players back between 45,000-50,000 coins, depending on your platform.

The first squad, which costs around 22,000 coins, must meet the following requirements:

  • One Borussia Mönchengladbach player
  • One IF player
  • Minimum squad rating: 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Below is one of the cheapest solutions:

Lars STindl POTM SBC One

The second squad, which costs around 25,000 coins, must meet the following requirements:

  • One Bundesliga player
  • Minimum squad rating: 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 65

Stindl SBC Squad Two

It’s that simple to get your hands on the Lars Stindl POTM card. Given how cheap it is to complete, and the attacking powerhouse you’ll get in return, we’d recommend doing this.

The card’s major drawback is its lack of pace, but surrounding him with fast players like Marco Reus and Douglas Costa seems an easy way to negate this issue. Having said that, keep in mind that he won’t be beating many defenders in a foot-race.

How to complete Okocha ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more

Published: 16/Jan/2021 7:09

by Andrew Amos
The forever-skillful Jay-Jay Okocha has finally gotten his Prime ICON card in FIFA 21, and you can pick him up for your Ultimate Team ⁠— if you’re willing to part way with your coins. Here’s what you need to do.

Jay-Jay Okocha really pumped flavor into football. His stylish moves made the likes of Ronaldinho household names, and the Nigerian experienced plenty of success for himself with PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bolton.

Now, he can bring success to your FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 90-rated Prime ICON is available through the game’s latest set of ICON SBCs, although you’ll have to be willing to part ways with a fair bit of cash for him.

Jay-Jay Okocha ICON SBC in-game stats

Jay-Jay Okocha FIFA 21 ICON stats

Okocha’s Prime ICON card puts the legendary Nigerian into the 90s and primed for a Pace style to bump him up further theoretically.

With 87 Pace ⁠— one down from his base 85 ICON ⁠— he might not be as fast, but he makes up for it across the board with better Passing (+5), Shooting (+3), and Dribbling (+2). Throw on Hunter, and you can get up to 96 Pace and 90 Shooting. It’s a lethal card to have in CAM, especially when you take 5* Skills and 4* Weak Foot into account.

Jay-Jay Okocha ICON SBC price & requirements

Jay-Jay Okocha is the cheapest of the three new ICON SBCs, coming in at around 500,000 to 750,000 coins. If you’ve got spare cards lying around ⁠— especially high-rated untradeables ⁠— it might be worth the investment.

You’ll need to complete six SBCs for the job though. Here’s what you need to do.

Born Legend

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack

The Artist

  • # of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Paris Finesse

  • # of players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Jay-Jay Okocha SBC solutions

If all those instructions are a bit of a jumble to you, here are some solutions for you so you can better understand what you need to invest.

Born Legend

Jay-Jay Okocha Born Legend SBC solution in FIFA 21

Rising Star

Jay-Jay Okocha Rising Star SBC solution in FIFA 21

Top-notch

Jay-Jay Okocha Top-notch SBC solution in FIFA 21

The Artist

Jay-Jay Okocha The Artist SBC solution in FIFA 21

Paris Finesse

Jay-Jay Okocha Paris Finesse SBC solution in FIFA 21

League Finesse

Jay-Jay Okocha League Finesse SBC solution in FIFA 21

It’s quite a lot to digest, but you’ll have some time to fill these all out. As long as you complete all six challenges by February 9, you’ll be gifted the Nigerian talent.

If you do end up completing the SBC, tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with those slick stepovers and maybe a banger or two.