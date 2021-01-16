How to complete Okocha ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more

The forever-skillful Jay-Jay Okocha has finally gotten his Prime ICON card in FIFA 21, and you can pick him up for your Ultimate Team ⁠— if you’re willing to part way with your coins. Here’s what you need to do.

Jay-Jay Okocha really pumped flavor into football. His stylish moves made the likes of Ronaldinho household names, and the Nigerian experienced plenty of success for himself with PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bolton.

Now, he can bring success to your FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 90-rated Prime ICON is available through the game’s latest set of ICON SBCs, although you’ll have to be willing to part ways with a fair bit of cash for him.

Jay-Jay Okocha ICON SBC in-game stats

Okocha’s Prime ICON card puts the legendary Nigerian into the 90s and primed for a Pace style to bump him up further theoretically.

With 87 Pace ⁠— one down from his base 85 ICON ⁠— he might not be as fast, but he makes up for it across the board with better Passing (+5), Shooting (+3), and Dribbling (+2). Throw on Hunter, and you can get up to 96 Pace and 90 Shooting. It’s a lethal card to have in CAM, especially when you take 5* Skills and 4* Weak Foot into account.

Jay-Jay Okocha ICON SBC price & requirements

Jay-Jay Okocha is the cheapest of the three new ICON SBCs, coming in at around 500,000 to 750,000 coins. If you’ve got spare cards lying around ⁠— especially high-rated untradeables ⁠— it might be worth the investment.

You’ll need to complete six SBCs for the job though. Here’s what you need to do.

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Gold Players Pack

The Artist

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Paris Finesse

# of players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1

In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Jay-Jay Okocha SBC solutions

If all those instructions are a bit of a jumble to you, here are some solutions for you so you can better understand what you need to invest.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-notch

The Artist

Paris Finesse

League Finesse

It’s quite a lot to digest, but you’ll have some time to fill these all out. As long as you complete all six challenges by February 9, you’ll be gifted the Nigerian talent.

If you do end up completing the SBC, tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with those slick stepovers and maybe a banger or two.