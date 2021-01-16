Logo
FIFA

How to complete Okocha ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more

Published: 16/Jan/2021 7:09

by Andrew Amos
Jay-Jay Okocha FIFA 21 SBC
EA SPORTS

Share

FUT

The forever-skillful Jay-Jay Okocha has finally gotten his Prime ICON card in FIFA 21, and you can pick him up for your Ultimate Team ⁠— if you’re willing to part way with your coins. Here’s what you need to do.

Jay-Jay Okocha really pumped flavor into football. His stylish moves made the likes of Ronaldinho household names, and the Nigerian experienced plenty of success for himself with PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bolton.

Now, he can bring success to your FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 90-rated Prime ICON is available through the game’s latest set of ICON SBCs, although you’ll have to be willing to part ways with a fair bit of cash for him.

Jay-Jay Okocha ICON SBC in-game stats

Jay-Jay Okocha FIFA 21 ICON stats

Okocha’s Prime ICON card puts the legendary Nigerian into the 90s and primed for a Pace style to bump him up further theoretically.

With 87 Pace ⁠— one down from his base 85 ICON ⁠— he might not be as fast, but he makes up for it across the board with better Passing (+5), Shooting (+3), and Dribbling (+2). Throw on Hunter, and you can get up to 96 Pace and 90 Shooting. It’s a lethal card to have in CAM, especially when you take 5* Skills and 4* Weak Foot into account.

Jay-Jay Okocha ICON SBC price & requirements

Jay-Jay Okocha is the cheapest of the three new ICON SBCs, coming in at around 500,000 to 750,000 coins. If you’ve got spare cards lying around ⁠— especially high-rated untradeables ⁠— it might be worth the investment.

You’ll need to complete six SBCs for the job though. Here’s what you need to do.

Born Legend

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack

The Artist

  • # of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Paris Finesse

  • # of players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Jay-Jay Okocha SBC solutions

If all those instructions are a bit of a jumble to you, here are some solutions for you so you can better understand what you need to invest.

Born Legend

Jay-Jay Okocha Born Legend SBC solution in FIFA 21

Rising Star

Jay-Jay Okocha Rising Star SBC solution in FIFA 21

Top-notch

Jay-Jay Okocha Top-notch SBC solution in FIFA 21

The Artist

Jay-Jay Okocha The Artist SBC solution in FIFA 21

Paris Finesse

Jay-Jay Okocha Paris Finesse SBC solution in FIFA 21

League Finesse

Jay-Jay Okocha League Finesse SBC solution in FIFA 21

It’s quite a lot to digest, but you’ll have some time to fill these all out. As long as you complete all six challenges by February 9, you’ll be gifted the Nigerian talent.

If you do end up completing the SBC, tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with those slick stepovers and maybe a banger or two.

FIFA

How to complete Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more

Published: 16/Jan/2021 5:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA Ultimate Team

Roberto Carlos is one of the most desirable but expensive ICONs in FIFA 21, and EA SPORTS has given players a chance to unlock him by completing a series of SBCs. 

The man, the myth, the legend. Roberto Carlos is one of the greatest football icons of all time. The Brazilian full-back has won multiple domestic, international, and European titles. He’s also scored some of the best free-kicks the world has ever seen. 

Now, his quality lives on in FIFA 21, and he can be a handy addition to your team. He’s pretty expensive, but the latest series of SBCs make him more accessible than ever before. Let’s take a look at his stats and everything you need to unlock him.

Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Roberto Carlos’ Icon card in FIFA 21.

Roberto Carlos is a well-rounded Full-Back. First and foremost, he has 86 defending and 86 physicality, which is solid. However, he also has a whopping 92 pace, which is often what FIFA 21 players care about the most.

What makes him special, though, is that he’s also valuable when attacking. Roberto Carlos has 83 shooting, 84 passing, and 81 dribbling. Let’s not forget about his insane free-kick accuracy, either.

Roberto Carlos ICON SBC price & requirements

Roberto Carlos normally sells for 1.3 to 1.4 million coins, which is a lot. However, it costs around 1.1 to 1.2 million to finish all the SBC requirements below, which is a little cheaper.

Plus, if you’ve got plenty of spare cards lying around, or you’re up for a challenge, there’s no reason to not give the Roberto Carlos ICON SBC a crack. Here is a list of all the details.

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Nerazzurri

  • Number of players from Inter: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

El Hombre Bala

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Selecao

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Roberto Carlos SBC solutions

Knowing the requirements is the first step. However, it’s much harder to actually do them, and players often throw away precious coins in the process. Fortunately, we’ve found a cheap solution for each squad down below, courtesy of FUTBIN.

Born Legend Solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

Rising Star solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

Top-notch solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

Nerazzurri solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

El Hombre Bala solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

Selecao solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

League Legend solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

League Finesse solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

88-Rated Squad solution

FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution

So, there you have it, folks! That’s everything you need to know to complete the Roberto Carlos ICON SBC in FIFA 21 for the least amount of coins. It’s expensive, but if you’ve got some spare cards lying around, it shouldn’t be too bad.