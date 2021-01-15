How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has scooped yet another Player of the Month (POTM) award for December, meaning a new SBC has dropped in-game.

The midfield maestro has changed the fortunes of the club since his arrival last year, and at the time of writing, they are top of the Premier League table. That is largely down to his performances as well, which any football will tell you has been nothing short of world class.

Many fans will have been voting endlessly to see him in the Team of the Year this week, but before we find out the players with the most votes, another special card has arrived.

The news broke on January 15, when the official EA SPORTS FIFA account made the announcement. Fending off other nominees that have been bang in-form, Bruno makes it back-to-back Player of the Month awards. He gets a new 92-rated card to boot.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC

This is possibly the most difficult POTM SBC to have dropped in FIFA 21 so far, with a total of six squads to build. So, using FUTBIN as a guideline, let’s look at the requirements and cost for this new lengthy challenge.

Requirements

National Duty

Players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80
Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75
Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70
Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86
Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65
Players in the Squad: 11

87-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Min 87
Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55
Players in the Squad: 11

88-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50
Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and FUT Pack rewards

We’re still calculating the overall cost of the challenge, but it looks like an expensive one based on the requirements. In return for all of these squads being built, players will also receive a number of packs in rewards. These include: Premium Mixed Players Pack, Prime Electrum Players Pack, Premium Gold Players Pack, Rare Mixed Players Pack, Rare Electrum Players Pack, and finally a Mega Pack too.

More to follow…