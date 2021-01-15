 How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:18

by David Purcell
bruno fernandes december potm fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has scooped yet another Player of the Month (POTM) award for December, meaning a new SBC has dropped in-game. 

The midfield maestro has changed the fortunes of the club since his arrival last year, and at the time of writing, they are top of the Premier League table. That is largely down to his performances as well, which any football will tell you has been nothing short of world class.

Many fans will have been voting endlessly to see him in the Team of the Year this week, but before we find out the players with the most votes, another special card has arrived.

The news broke on January 15, when the official EA SPORTS FIFA account made the announcement. Fending off other nominees that have been bang in-form, Bruno makes it back-to-back Player of the Month awards. He gets a new 92-rated card to boot.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC

This is possibly the most difficult POTM SBC to have dropped in FIFA 21 so far, with a total of six squads to build. So, using FUTBIN as a guideline, let’s look at the requirements and cost for this new lengthy challenge.

Requirements

National Duty

  • Players from Portugal: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

  • Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

87-rated squad

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

88-rated squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and FUT Pack rewards

We’re still calculating the overall cost of the challenge, but it looks like an expensive one based on the requirements. In return for all of these squads being built, players will also receive a number of packs in rewards. These include: Premium Mixed Players Pack, Prime Electrum Players Pack, Premium Gold Players Pack, Rare Mixed Players Pack, Rare Electrum Players Pack, and finally a Mega Pack too.

More to follow…

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Liverpool v Man United Showdown SBC: Milner & McTominay

Published: 15/Jan/2021 1:58

by Andrew Amos
McTominay and Milner Showdown SBC FIFA 21 Header
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to face off in a monstrous top of the table clash in the Premier League on January 17. To celebrate, EA SPORTS are putting on a Showdown SBC featuring midfielders Milner and McTominay. Here’s how you can get them.

It’s the match that could ultimately decide the Premier League champion for 2021. Liverpool and Manchester United are facing off in a top of the table clash at Anfield. It was here, just last year, when Salah sealed Liverpool’s title, and United will want revenge.

To celebrate, EA SPORTS are putting on an SBC that you might want to get in on. Midfielders James Milner and Scott McTominay are part of the Showdown package for this clash.

Because it’s a Showdown, ultimately you’ll have to take sides. There’s a big stat boost on offer for the winner ⁠— if Liverpool win, you will get a +2 upgrade on Milner. Same goes for Manchester United and McTominay’s 85-rated card. If the two teams draw, you’ll still get a +1 upgrade.

How to complete Milner Showdown SBC

Milner’s 85-rated Showdown card is already a +5 upgrade on his base card. However, none of the stats are truly electrifying. Sure, he gets a very handy +17 Pace upgrade, but it’s only bringing it up to 75. You’ll definitely need a modifier like Shadow to take it to a decent level.

He also has a handy +13 Shooting upgrade ⁠— including 99 Penalties and 97 Shot power ⁠— and some other small changes across the board. While it likely won’t be a meta card, if you want to back the Reds, you could get a handy 87-rated midfielder for your squad at the end of it all.

Cost: 170,000 to 190,000 coins.

Liverpool

  • # of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Liverpool Showdown SBC solution for Milner

National Duty

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

National Duty SBC solution for Milner Showdown FIFA 21

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form SBC solution for Milner Showdown FIFA 21

How to complete McTominay Showdown SBC

McTominay’s card is a lot more balanced in its upgrades, but it still will suffer the same shortfalls as Milner. The +8 Pace upgrade brings him up to a slightly better 76 Pace, and the extra defensive stats ⁠— 83 Defending and 91 Physical ⁠— make him very strong at CDM.

Chuck on a Shadow chem style, and he could very well be a nice upgrade in the midfield. However, you’ll want to hedge your bets and hope he gets that very appealing 87-rated card.

Cost: 135,000 to 150,000 coins.

Manchester United

  • # of players from Manchester United: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Manchester United SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

Premier League

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

You’ll have right up until kickoff on January 17 to pick a side and complete the SBC. While they definitely aren’t the best value SBCs on the market, if you’re a fan of either squad, it can still be worth picking up.

If you do end up parting ways with your coins for this Showdown SBC, tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with how either Milner or McTominay hold up in your squad.