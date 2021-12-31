 How to complete Keita & Kovacic FIFA 22 Showdown SBC: solution & cost - Dexerto
How to complete Keita & Kovacic FIFA 22 Showdown SBC: solution & cost

Published: 31/Dec/2021 20:30

by Bill Cooney

In the lead-up to Liverpool and Chelsea’s Premier League showdown on January 2, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Naby Keïta and Mateo Kovačić. Here’s are all the details.

The Liverpool vs Chelsea matchup on January 2 is one of the biggest matches of the season so far for both clubs. Chelsea is currently sitting at second on the Premier League table, but Liverpool isn’t far behind at third place.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Chelsea’s Kovacic and Liverpool’s Keita.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Kovacic & Keita Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Kovacic Showdown SBC Stats

Kovacic’s Showdown card is already better than his 83 OVR base gold card.

FIFA 22 Keita Showdown SBC stats

Keita’s Showdown card is a massive upgrade from his 80 OVR regular gold card.

FIFA 22 Kovacic Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Kovacic’s new Showdown card. The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Keita Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Just like Kovacic, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Keita’s new Showdown card as well. Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Tactical Emulation

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Keita & Kovacic Showdown SBC price

There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets, according to FUTBIN solutions. Keita will cost roughly 105,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation107,000 on Xbox, and 109,000 on Origin PC.

Kovacic will set you back about 103,000 on PlayStation105,000 on Xbox, and 109,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on January 2, but only the one whose team wins the Chelsea vs. Liverpool showdown will get a +2 OVR upgrade.
