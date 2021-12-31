How to complete Keita & Kovacic FIFA 22 Showdown SBC: solution & cost

In the lead-up to Liverpool and Chelsea’s Premier League showdown on January 2, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Naby Keïta and Mateo Kovačić. Here’s are all the details.

The Liverpool vs Chelsea matchup on January 2 is one of the biggest matches of the season so far for both clubs. Chelsea is currently sitting at second on the Premier League table, but Liverpool isn’t far behind at third place.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Chelsea’s Kovacic and Liverpool’s Keita.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Kovacic & Keita Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Kovacic Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Keita Showdown SBC stats

FIFA 22 Kovacic Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Kovacic’s new Showdown card. The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Keita Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Just like Kovacic, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Keita’s new Showdown card as well. Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Keita & Kovacic Showdown SBC price

There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets, according to FUTBIN solutions. Keita will cost roughly 105,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 107,000 on Xbox, and 109,000 on Origin PC.

Advertisement