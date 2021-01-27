 How to complete Jerome Boateng FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Jerome Boateng FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions

Published: 27/Jan/2021 0:54 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 0:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS is at it again with another Player Moments SBC, and this time, Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng is the next player in line to receive a nice upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete the challenge for the cheapest price.

Jerome Boateng has been a pillar in Bayern Munich’s defense since 2011. The Ghanaian German is one of the strongest and most composed defenders in the world. He has a reputation for dishing out tough tackles. However, he’s more than a mere brute. His passing is world-class, and he’s quite versatile.

In FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, his standard gold card was decent for the price. However, it was a little lackluster compared to alternatives. Fortunately, his Player Moments card is a significant improvement and an absolute monster. Let’s take a look at the stats, price, requirements, and more.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
EA SPORTS
Jerome Boateng is a powerhouse in defense.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments in-game stats

At first glance, you can already tell 90 OVR Player Moments card is miles better than his standard 82 OVR. But if you look closer, you can see what makes it so good. In terms of attacking stats, his pace has been increased from 70 to 80, his dribbling is up from 66 to 79, and his shooting has been slightly bumped from 50 to 55.

It makes him slightly more viable when pushing forward. However, it’s nothing compared to the upgrade he received on his defensive stats. His defense has been increased from 82 to 91, his physicality is up from 79 to 90, and his already decent passing was increased from 72 to 81.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Stats for Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments card.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments price & requirements

In terms of price, Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments card is a little expensive. It will set you back somewhere between 214,000 and 255,000 coins depending on the platform, which is a big ask.

However, the good news is that you only need to finish three SBC’s to unlock it. So, even though it’s somewhat pricey, it’s a piece of cake to do. You’ll also receive some nice pack rewards along the way too.

Here’s a list of all the challenges and requirements.

Bayern Munich

  • Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Jerome Boateng Player Moments cheapest solutions

To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest solutions to Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments SBC. None of them will require loyalty or position change cards.

Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Solution for Jerome Boateng’s Bayern Munich SBC.

Bundesliga

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Solution for Jerome Boateng’s Bundesliga SBC.

Top Form

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Solution for Jerome Boateng’s Top Form SBC.

If you want to grab Jerome Boateng’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around. It’s only available for a week, which means you’ll have until February 2 to finish all the requirements.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more. If you do pick up Jerome Boateng, send us a clip and let us know how good he is!

FIFA

How to vote for FIFA 21’s 12th Man in TOTY

Published: 26/Jan/2021 20:21 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 20:23

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY

EA SPORTS have revealed the three finalists for the 2021 Team of the Year 12th man, and for a limited time you can vote to try and help your favorite one make the cut.

Contents

Traditionally, FIFA has always put out an 11-man TOTY squad, along with another player that narrowly missed the vote called the “12th Man.”

That hasn’t changed this year, and along with the reveal of the Team of the Year Attacker ratings on January 22, EA also revealed the three 12th Man nominees for 2021 during a Twitch Rivals tournament on Tuesday, January 26.

FIFA 21 TOTY 12th man nominees

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min wasn’t in the TOTY starting XI, but he did make it to the 12th Man ballot.

The three nominees for this year’s 12th Man are all players that could have very easily made the starting XI, but weren’t voted into the first team.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min is joined on the ballot by fellow Premier League star Thiago Alcantara, and rounding things out is the man a lot of us were convinced would be on TOTY, Lionel Messi.

Voting has already started and only goes until January 28, so don’t miss your chance to make your voice heard. If you’re not sure exactly how to vote, don’t worry, as we’ll go over all of the details down below.

How to vote

EA Sports
FIFA 21’s TOTY 12th Man nominees.

Unlike the TOTY votes, choosing your 12th Man is done in the form of “player picks” where you choose one player out of the three to add to your squad on loan, which counts as your vote.

  1. Log into FIFA 21. 
  2. Start Ultimate Team up.
  3. Choose either Son, Thiago or Messi in the proceeding screen.
  4. Cast your vote, now enjoy your loaned player.

The winner will be announced in due course. In the meantime, for Twitch Prime Gaming members, check out our guide on how to redeem a FUT Pack reward – released for January.

For more details on Team of the Year content, follow us @UltimateTeamUK or head over to our main TOTY hub for this year’s promo.