How to complete Jerome Boateng FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS is at it again with another Player Moments SBC, and this time, Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng is the next player in line to receive a nice upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete the challenge for the cheapest price.

Jerome Boateng has been a pillar in Bayern Munich’s defense since 2011. The Ghanaian German is one of the strongest and most composed defenders in the world. He has a reputation for dishing out tough tackles. However, he’s more than a mere brute. His passing is world-class, and he’s quite versatile.

In FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, his standard gold card was decent for the price. However, it was a little lackluster compared to alternatives. Fortunately, his Player Moments card is a significant improvement and an absolute monster. Let’s take a look at the stats, price, requirements, and more.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments in-game stats

At first glance, you can already tell 90 OVR Player Moments card is miles better than his standard 82 OVR. But if you look closer, you can see what makes it so good. In terms of attacking stats, his pace has been increased from 70 to 80, his dribbling is up from 66 to 79, and his shooting has been slightly bumped from 50 to 55.

It makes him slightly more viable when pushing forward. However, it’s nothing compared to the upgrade he received on his defensive stats. His defense has been increased from 82 to 91, his physicality is up from 79 to 90, and his already decent passing was increased from 72 to 81.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments price & requirements

In terms of price, Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments card is a little expensive. It will set you back somewhere between 214,000 and 255,000 coins depending on the platform, which is a big ask.

However, the good news is that you only need to finish three SBC’s to unlock it. So, even though it’s somewhat pricey, it’s a piece of cake to do. You’ll also receive some nice pack rewards along the way too.

Here’s a list of all the challenges and requirements.

Bayern Munich

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Jerome Boateng Player Moments cheapest solutions

To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest solutions to Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments SBC. None of them will require loyalty or position change cards.

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Top Form

If you want to grab Jerome Boateng’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around. It’s only available for a week, which means you’ll have until February 2 to finish all the requirements.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more. If you do pick up Jerome Boateng, send us a clip and let us know how good he is!