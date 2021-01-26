 How to complete FIFA 21 Premium PL, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Upgrade SBCs - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Premium PL, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Upgrade SBCs

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:24

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 premier league la liga bundesliga serie a upgrade sbc
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Europe’s top five leagues have got Premium Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 21, offering players a chance to add some big names to their team from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more.

As the pinnacle of football, these European leagues continue to house the greatest talent in the world — and more importantly, some of the greatest Ultimate Team cards on the market.

Whether you’re looking to bolster your team or simply make some profit, these premium upgrade SBCs could be hugely beneficial to your Weekend League hopes.

Premium Premier League Upgrade

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will set you back little over 10k according to FUTBIN, so it shouldn’t take too much out of the bank. It will return a pack of 12 Premier League players, including 3 Rares.

Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solutions

Similarly, this squad will set you back around 10-11k, returning 12 Serie A players including 3 Rares.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This challenge will set you back approximately 10-11k, returning 12 La Liga players including 3 Rares.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will cost you around 9.8-10.8k, earning you 12 Bundesliga players including 3 Rares.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC solution.

All in, you could complete all four of these Upgrade SBCs for around 40k. While you’re not guaranteed to get insane returns, the cost is so small that it shouldn’t make too much of a dent.

On the flip side, you should make your money back and, with Team of the Year cards now in packs, it may well be worth testing your luck.

Let us know if you get any big names by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK!

FIFA

NBA star Joel Embiid’s ridiculous 30-0 FIFA 21 FUT squad revealed

Published: 25/Jan/2021 23:28

by Bill Cooney

Share

FIFA 21

NBA star Joel Embiid recently went 30-0 in FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team, and the stacked squad he used to do it was revealed not long after.

It’s no secret that Embiid, one of the NBA’s biggest stars right now, is a huge FIFA fan. It’s practically all he posts about on Twitter, and he’s even playable as an in-game character in VOLTA. Recently he accomplished a major milestone for any player: going 30-0 in FUT Champions.

Perhaps to keep his competitive edge, Embidd hasn’t actually posted any pictures of the lineup he went undefeated with. Every player knows you don’t want your opponent to know what they’re facing, but thanks to some investigative internet users we now know what players he used to reach 30-0.

We’ve written plenty of times about pro footballers sharing their Ultimate Team lineups, but Embiid might be the first NBA player that’s big enough into FIFA to warrant a story of his own.

Since none of Embiid’s squad lineups we’ve seen have been officially posted by the player himself, take this lineup with a grain of salt as it could very well get changed by him soon.

Joel Embiid’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

@MarkOmokaro/Twitter
You think Embiid has enough ICONs here?

Embiid’s squad is stacked, to say the very least. It’s even better than the one officially featured in FIFA a few weeks ago, which just goes to show how active a player the big man really is. Looking at the 92 Overall Squad Rating, 100 Chemistry, and six ICON cards present, it’s not hard to see how he achieved 30-0.

  • GK: Edwin Van Der Sar (89)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (88)
  • LB: Theo Fernandez (87)
  • RB: Carlos Alberto ‘Capita’ Torres (90)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira (91)
  • CAM: Pele (95)
  • CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe (97)
  • ST: Ronaldo (96)

Unlike the pro footballers who share their teams, Embiid was sadly not able to include himself in his Ultimate Team lineup, as he’s only available to play in VOLTA.

It remains to be seen how long Embiid can keep his streak going, but based on the lineup of cards he currently has, and the fact he’s obviously an active manager grabbing the best cards he can, we’d say 60-0 isn’t out of reach at all.