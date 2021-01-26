How to complete FIFA 21 Premium PL, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Upgrade SBCs - Dexerto

Europe’s top five leagues have got Premium Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 21, offering players a chance to add some big names to their team from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more.

As the pinnacle of football, these European leagues continue to house the greatest talent in the world — and more importantly, some of the greatest Ultimate Team cards on the market.

Whether you’re looking to bolster your team or simply make some profit, these premium upgrade SBCs could be hugely beneficial to your Weekend League hopes.

Premium Premier League Upgrade

Requirements

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will set you back little over 10k according to FUTBIN, so it shouldn’t take too much out of the bank. It will return a pack of 12 Premier League players, including 3 Rares.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC

Requirements

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solutions

Similarly, this squad will set you back around 10-11k, returning 12 Serie A players including 3 Rares.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This challenge will set you back approximately 10-11k, returning 12 La Liga players including 3 Rares.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will cost you around 9.8-10.8k, earning you 12 Bundesliga players including 3 Rares.

All in, you could complete all four of these Upgrade SBCs for around 40k. While you’re not guaranteed to get insane returns, the cost is so small that it shouldn’t make too much of a dent.

On the flip side, you should make your money back and, with Team of the Year cards now in packs, it may well be worth testing your luck.

