How to complete FIFA 22 Pedro Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA Sports has released a brand new Flashback SBC for Lazio forward Pedro, and we’ve got all the info you need to knock it out quickly, and without breaking the bank.

Flashback cards take players back in time to a certain highlight of their career, and Pedro’s celebrates the Spaniard’s first season with Chelsea during the 2015-16 Premier League.

With FUT just getting going in FIFA 22, the 86 OVR LW could definitely help a few teams out for the time being.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock both of them out as quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 Pedro Flashback SBC

Pedro Flashback in-game stats

Rewards:

Pedro Flashback card — LW — 86 OVR

2x Two Players Pack

1 Gold Pack

1 Small Electrum Players Pack

1 Premium Gold Pack

FIFA 22 Flashback Pedro SBC requirements

In total there are five different SBC’s you’ll need to knock out in order to unlock this Flashback Pedro card. All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Gold Squad

Player Level: Min. Gold

Team Chemistry: Min. 30

Team Chemistry: Min. 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

Solution

Rare Gold Squad

Player Level: Min. Gold

Rare: Min. 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Pack

Solution

Past and Present

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Pedro Flashback SBC cost

In total, this SBC should cost you around 86,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 90,000 on Xbox, and 87,000 on Origin PC.

These are just rough estimates, though, and with the game’s market still in its infancy, those figures could vary in just a short time.