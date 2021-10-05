How to complete FIFA 22 Pedro Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA Sports has released a brand new Flashback SBC for Lazio forward Pedro, and we’ve got all the info you need to knock it out quickly, and without breaking the bank.
Flashback cards take players back in time to a certain highlight of their career, and Pedro’s celebrates the Spaniard’s first season with Chelsea during the 2015-16 Premier League.
With FUT just getting going in FIFA 22, the 86 OVR LW could definitely help a few teams out for the time being.
So, let’s take a look at how to knock both of them out as quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.
How to complete FIFA 22 Pedro Flashback SBC
Pedro Flashback in-game stats
Rewards:
- Pedro Flashback card — LW — 86 OVR
- 2x Two Players Pack
- 1 Gold Pack
- 1 Small Electrum Players Pack
- 1 Premium Gold Pack
FIFA 22 Flashback Pedro SBC requirements
In total there are five different SBC’s you’ll need to knock out in order to unlock this Flashback Pedro card. All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
Gold Squad
- Player Level: Min. Gold
- Team Chemistry: Min. 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Players Pack
Solution
Rare Gold Squad
-
Player Level: Min. Gold
-
Rare: Min. 11
-
Team Chemistry: Min 30
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
-
In Form Players: Min 1
-
Squad Rating: Min 83
-
Team Chemistry: Min 80
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Pack
Solution
Past and Present
-
Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
-
Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
-
Squad Rating: Min 84
-
Team Chemistry: Min 75
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack
Solution
La Furia Roja
-
Number of players from Spain: Min 1
-
Squad Rating: Min 85
-
Team Chemistry: Min 70
-
Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Pack
Solution
That's how to complete Pedro's brand new Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 – using FUTBIN solutions.
FIFA 22 Pedro Flashback SBC cost
In total, this SBC should cost you around 86,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 90,000 on Xbox, and 87,000 on Origin PC.
These are just rough estimates, though, and with the game’s market still in its infancy, those figures could vary in just a short time.
