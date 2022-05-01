How to complete FIFA 22 Boscagli SBC: Eredivisie TOTS special card

A new FUT Eredivisie Team of the Season SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for PSV back Olivier Boscagli. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The Eredivisie Team of the season was released along with the FIFA 22 Community TOTS on April 29, and rewards the top performers with powerful cards that should stay meta until the end of the game’s lifecycle. Along with the release of the Eredivisie TOTS, FIFA also released a new SBC for Boscagli on May 1.

This SBC is a highly decent 88 OVR, a 12-point upgrade from his regular silver card — boasting 90 Defending, 88 Physicality, and 86 Dribbling, as well.

Here are the full stats, along with instructions on how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Boscagli Eredivisie TOTS SBC

Boscagli Eredivisie TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Boscagli Eredivisie TOTS SBC

There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Boscagli’s new Eredivisie Team of the Season card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Olivier Boscagli

Number of players from France: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Boscagli Eredivisie TOTS SBC cost

Boscagli’s Eredivisie Team of the Season player item has some great stats, and is a very cheap SBC to complete on top of that as well.

In total, it should cost around 32,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 32,000 on Xbox, and 34,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.