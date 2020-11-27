 How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4 - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4

Published: 27/Nov/2020 5:57 Updated: 27/Nov/2020 5:58

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT Marquee Matchups

Champions League competition is back this week, and that means another set of UEFA Marquee Matchups SBCs are available for FIFA 21. Here’s how you can complete them to earn some more packs.

Matchday 4 of the Champions League has already been and gone, but there’s still time to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC for the week’s action.

Previous weeks have featured great matches like Real Madrid v Inter Milan, as well as Juventus and Barcelona. Despite the high profile games, the SBCs are relatively easy and cheap to complete, making them a must-do.

The two games that feature in the Week 4 UEFA Marquee Matchups are PSG v RB Leipzig and Liverpool v Atalanta. The Premier League champions were bested 2-0 by the Atalanta squad, while PSG walked away with a 1-0 victory on November 25.

Thanks to FUTBIN, let’s take a look at the requirements, cost, and solutions to complete these SBCs as easily and cheaply as possible.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4

PSG v RB Leipzig

Requirements

  • # of players from PSG or RB Leipzig: Min 1
  • Same Club Count: Min 2
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 4,500 to 8,000 coins

FIFA 21 SBC solution for UEFA Marquee Matchups Week 4 PSG v RB Leipzig
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete PSG v RB Leipzig.

Liverpool v Atalanta

Requirements

  • # of players from Liverpool or Atalanta: Min 2
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • UEFA Champions League Common or Rare: Min 1
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 6,600 to 8,200 coins

FIFA 21 SBC solution for UEFA Marquee Matchups Week 4 Liverpool v Atalanta
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Liverpool v Atalanta

Rewards and expiry

For completing the UEFA Marquee Matchups Week 4 SBC, you’ll net yourself a Premium Gold Players Pack on top of the other two packs for doing the individual challenges. The pack alone is worth 25,000 coins, which makes it well worth the cost of doing the SBC.

You’ll have until December 1 to complete the SBC before it goes away ahead of the next week of Champions League fixtures, so be sure to complete it before then. If you find something good in your packs as well, be sure to let us know over on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

