 FIFA 21 Black Friday promo countdown: Start date, SBC & Objectives - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Black Friday promo countdown: Start date, SBC & Objectives

Published: 26/Nov/2020 16:49

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 black friday promo
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have launched a Pre-Black Friday event in FIFA 21, setting things up very nicely for a Black Friday event this Friday. Here’s everything we know so far. 

Following on from Team of the Week 9, which included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, FIFA 21 players were wondering what’s next.

Now we know Black Friday in FIFA 21 is set to kick off, which will have a great impact on FUT Packs in the game mode.

A whole host of changes have been made to FIFA, especially when it comes to defending.

When does it start in FIFA 21?

EA have confirmed Black Friday in FIFA 21 starts up on November 27, launching alongside the huge sales advertised across the world from Wal-Mart, Amazon, and many other retailers.

Things will work a little differently in-game, however, and there’s good news for players.

What is Black Friday in FIFA 21?

FIFA 21 pre-black friday
Here’s the Pre-Black Friday screen in FIFA 21.

This event will consist of hourly pack offers, special Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and special Daily or Weekly Objectives. These will be mixed up continually throughout the event, and we could even see new promo players added to SBCs – perhaps a little cheaper than usual.

The Pre-Event starts on Thursday, November 26, and that’s where the ball will start to roll on this in-game event. What the deals will look like remain to be seen, as the teaser seen above doesn’t quite give much away.

In recent years, developers have flooded the market with 50k, 100k, and 125k packs. These have rolled out in lightning rounds throughout the day, with other varying pack types between, making it potentially the best time to try your luck. The best of TOTW can also appear in packs, which may lower the pack weight of top players.

FIFA 21 Black Friday SBC & Objectives

Once the official list of SBCs and Objectives go live for this event, we’ll be sure to let you know. Not only that, but more information on the FUT Pack sales will also be added here, too.

More to follow…

EA SPORTS responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA 21 licensing threats

Published: 26/Nov/2020 8:24

by Andrew Amos
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in FIFA 21
FIFA 21 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The developers of FIFA 21, EA SPORTS, has responded to threats by AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his agent to sue the publisher over the licensing of his “likeness.” EA claims that “it’s not their fight,” saying FIFPro should step in.

Zlatan might be sitting pretty on top of the Serie A with AC Milan, netting 10 goals in six games to help the Rossoneri remain undefeated, however, he was seeing red at EA using his “likeness” in FIFA 21.

The Swedish star, who has featured in numerous FIFA titles, challenged EA over the rights to use his image. He claimed EA did not seek his permission, and because he wasn’t a member of FIFPro, he wasn’t covered by their license.

“Who gave FIFA EA Sports permission to use my name and face? I’m not aware to be a member of FIFpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird maneuver. And for sure I never allowed FIFA.com or FIFPro to make money using me,” he said.

“Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate,” he adds in a follow-up.

Ibrahimovic’s stance was backed by his agent Mino Raiola, who told British paper The Telegraph that over 300 players were considering legal action.

However, EA has responded to Zlatan’s claims, stating the fight isn’t meant to be fought with the developer, but with FIFPro themselves.

“The licensing arguments being played out in social media for effect are not an issue for EA or EA Sports. This is between FIFPro, the players within their association, and their representatives. FIFPro has told us this is their issue, and they’re handling it ⁠— we expect a statement to that effect imminently,” the developers told Forbes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an AC Milan kit in FIFA
EA SPORTS
EA claims Zlatan should be fighting FIFPro, not the developers, over using his likeness in FIFA 21.

“This isn’t our fight. This isn’t about EA Sports or video games, players or fans. It’s a battle between football agents and FIFPro.”

EA also stated they had worked with Raiola to help market FIFA 21 using Erling Haaland, one of his clients. EA also said they have “enjoyed a great working relationship” with Ibrahimovic,

AC Milan signed an exclusive agreement with EA SPORTS in 2020 to allow the developers to use accurate face scans for the entire team. Other partner clubs, such as Real Madrid and Inter Milan, are also part of this agreement.

Ibrahimovic is yet to respond to EA’s statement.