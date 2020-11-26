FIFA 21 Black Friday promo countdown: Start date, SBC & Objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have launched a Pre-Black Friday event in FIFA 21, setting things up very nicely for a Black Friday event this Friday. Here’s everything we know so far.

Following on from Team of the Week 9, which included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, FIFA 21 players were wondering what’s next.

Now we know Black Friday in FIFA 21 is set to kick off, which will have a great impact on FUT Packs in the game mode.

When does it start in FIFA 21?

EA have confirmed Black Friday in FIFA 21 starts up on November 27, launching alongside the huge sales advertised across the world from Wal-Mart, Amazon, and many other retailers.

Things will work a little differently in-game, however, and there’s good news for players.

What is Black Friday in FIFA 21?

This event will consist of hourly pack offers, special Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and special Daily or Weekly Objectives. These will be mixed up continually throughout the event, and we could even see new promo players added to SBCs – perhaps a little cheaper than usual.

The Pre-Event starts on Thursday, November 26, and that’s where the ball will start to roll on this in-game event. What the deals will look like remain to be seen, as the teaser seen above doesn’t quite give much away.

In recent years, developers have flooded the market with 50k, 100k, and 125k packs. These have rolled out in lightning rounds throughout the day, with other varying pack types between, making it potentially the best time to try your luck. The best of TOTW can also appear in packs, which may lower the pack weight of top players.

FIFA 21 Black Friday SBC & Objectives

Once the official list of SBCs and Objectives go live for this event, we’ll be sure to let you know. Not only that, but more information on the FUT Pack sales will also be added here, too.

More to follow…