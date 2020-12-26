 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13: solutions & cost - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13: solutions & cost

Published: 26/Dec/2020 1:30 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 1:35

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT

Just picked up FIFA 21 for Christmas? There’s plenty of SBCs on offer in Ultimate Team, but none are more valuable than the current set of Marquee Matchups to help bolster your team. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

This week’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team have expanded beyond the big four. While the Premier League and LaLiga features, over in Turkey, Trabzonspor’s match against title hopefuls Galatasaray is being highlighted.

Portugal’s Liga NOS is also being featured, with Porto and Vitoria facing off for a spot in the top four. It’s a good week of action kicking off on Boxing Day, and you can celebrate it by completing the SBCs.

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13 SBC

Trabzonspor v Galatasaray

Cost: 5,200 to 6,500 coins

  • # of players from Turkey: Min 1
  • Same Nation Count: Max 2
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Trabzonspor v Galatasaray Marquee SBC.

Levante UD v Real Betis

Cost: 7,800 to 8,700 coins

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Leagues: Min 2
  • Same Club Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Levante v Real Betis Marquee SBC.

Vitoria v FC Porto

Cost: 8,600 to 10,000 coins.

  • # of players from Vitoria or FC Porto: Min 1
  • # of players from Liga NOS: Min 2
  • Same Nation Count: Max 3
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 79
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Vitoria v Porto Marquee SBC.

Everton v Manchester City

Cost: 8,700 to 9,800 coins

  • # of players from Everton or Manchester City: Min 1
  • # of players from Premier League: Min 3
  • Same League Count: Max 5
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Levante v Manchester City Marquee SBC.

Rewards and expiry

On top of the four packs you get for completing each individual challenge, there’s also another Prime Gold Players Pack on offer. That’s five packs across all of the SBCs, and for around 30,000 coins, that’s great value.

You have until December 31 to complete the SBC, so get in quick!

FIFA

Man Utd’s Odion Ighalo has 30 million coin FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 25/Dec/2020 13:48

by Joe Craven
Odion Ighalo pro player card
FIFAROSTERS/Dexerto

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Manchester United and Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, featuring a jaw-dropping 8 ICONs and his very own 99 rated pro player card. There’s no room for any of his Red Devils teammates, but one Citizen does make the cut. 

Despite a disappointing lack of game time this season, Odion Ighalo has made 12 appearances since joining Man Utd from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua back in January. The signing of Edinson Cavani has, in many ways, usurped his position as Man United’s impact sub striker.

It seems like Ighalo is spending his downtime like many of us – on FIFA 21. One Redditor, u/ZeeEagle, came up against him in Division Rivals and shared his incredible starting XI. It features a jaw-dropping 8 ICONs, but there’s no room for any of his Manchester United teammates. One Manchester City rival, though, makes his team.

FUT Champs Ederson starts in goal for Ighalo, behind a back four consisting almost entirely of ICONs. Base Gianluca Zambrotta starts at RB, with compatriot Paolo Maldini at LCB. RCB is Laurent Blanc, with a special 86-UCL Alphonso Davies at LB.

Ahead of that is a truly mind-blowing midfield and attack. Ighalo’s own 99 rated pro player card plays at RCM, behind Vieira, Pele and R9 Ronaldo. Record breakers Kylian Mbappe leads the line, rounding off a 191 squad.

Odion Ighalo’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

  • GK: Ederson (89)
  • RB: Gianluca Zambrotta (86)
  • CB: Laurent Blanc (89)
  • CB: Paolo Maldini (92)
  • LB: Alphonso Davies (86)
  • CDM: Odion Ighalo (99)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CAM: Patrick Vieira (88)
  • CAM: Ronaldo (94)
  • CAM: Pele (95)
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe (91)
Odion Ighalo FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Reddit: ZeeEagle
Ighalo’s full starting XI in FIFA 21.

In terms of potential improvements, we’d recommend swapping Vieira for Ighalo. Vieira is a defensive unit, whereas we’re inclined to think Ighalo’s pro player card will be more geared towards attacking. Other than that, there’s not many areas he can realistically improve.

Using stats from FUTBIN, we’ve calculated the total price of his team. You may want to be sitting down, because we’ve worked out that it will roughly cost 30.4 million coins. 

Many Redditors were quick to notice Ighalo’s team name, which is bizarrely titled ‘EA R CRIMINALS’. Unfortunately for the Nigerian striker, he was unable to overcome his opponent, losing 4-2. A good performance from the Redditor, considering the tools Ighalo has at his disposal.