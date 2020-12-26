How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Just picked up FIFA 21 for Christmas? There’s plenty of SBCs on offer in Ultimate Team, but none are more valuable than the current set of Marquee Matchups to help bolster your team. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
This week’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team have expanded beyond the big four. While the Premier League and LaLiga features, over in Turkey, Trabzonspor’s match against title hopefuls Galatasaray is being highlighted.
Portugal’s Liga NOS is also being featured, with Porto and Vitoria facing off for a spot in the top four. It’s a good week of action kicking off on Boxing Day, and you can celebrate it by completing the SBCs.
FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13 SBC
Trabzonspor v Galatasaray
Cost: 5,200 to 6,500 coins
- # of players from Turkey: Min 1
- Same Nation Count: Max 2
- Rare Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
Levante UD v Real Betis
Cost: 7,800 to 8,700 coins
- # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Leagues: Min 2
- Same Club Count: Min 3
- Rare Players: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 77
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Gold Players Pack
Vitoria v FC Porto
Cost: 8,600 to 10,000 coins.
- # of players from Vitoria or FC Porto: Min 1
- # of players from Liga NOS: Min 2
- Same Nation Count: Max 3
- Rare Players: Min 3
- Squad Rating: Min 79
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Everton v Manchester City
Cost: 8,700 to 9,800 coins
- # of players from Everton or Manchester City: Min 1
- # of players from Premier League: Min 3
- Same League Count: Max 5
- Rare Players: Min 3
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
Rewards and expiry
On top of the four packs you get for completing each individual challenge, there’s also another Prime Gold Players Pack on offer. That’s five packs across all of the SBCs, and for around 30,000 coins, that’s great value.
You have until December 31 to complete the SBC, so get in quick!