How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Manchester United and Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, featuring a jaw-dropping 8 ICONs and his very own 99 rated pro player card. There’s no room for any of his Red Devils teammates, but one Citizen does make the cut.

Despite a disappointing lack of game time this season, Odion Ighalo has made 12 appearances since joining Man Utd from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua back in January. The signing of Edinson Cavani has, in many ways, usurped his position as Man United’s impact sub striker.

It seems like Ighalo is spending his downtime like many of us – on FIFA 21. One Redditor, u/ZeeEagle, came up against him in Division Rivals and shared his incredible starting XI. It features a jaw-dropping 8 ICONs, but there’s no room for any of his Manchester United teammates. One Manchester City rival, though, makes his team.

FUT Champs Ederson starts in goal for Ighalo, behind a back four consisting almost entirely of ICONs. Base Gianluca Zambrotta starts at RB, with compatriot Paolo Maldini at LCB. RCB is Laurent Blanc, with a special 86-UCL Alphonso Davies at LB.

Ahead of that is a truly mind-blowing midfield and attack. Ighalo’s own 99 rated pro player card plays at RCM, behind Vieira, Pele and R9 Ronaldo. Record breakers Kylian Mbappe leads the line, rounding off a 191 squad.

Odion Ighalo’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

GK: Ederson (89)

Ederson (89) RB: Gianluca Zambrotta (86)

Gianluca Zambrotta (86) CB: Laurent Blanc (89)

Laurent Blanc (89) CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

Paolo Maldini (92) LB: Alphonso Davies (86)

Alphonso Davies (86) CDM: Odion Ighalo (99)

Odion Ighalo (99) CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CAM: Patrick Vieira (88)

Patrick Vieira (88) CAM: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) CAM: Pele (95)

Pele (95) ST: Kylian Mbappe (91)

In terms of potential improvements, we’d recommend swapping Vieira for Ighalo. Vieira is a defensive unit, whereas we’re inclined to think Ighalo’s pro player card will be more geared towards attacking. Other than that, there’s not many areas he can realistically improve.

Using stats from FUTBIN, we’ve calculated the total price of his team. You may want to be sitting down, because we’ve worked out that it will roughly cost 30.4 million coins.

Many Redditors were quick to notice Ighalo’s team name, which is bizarrely titled ‘EA R CRIMINALS’. Unfortunately for the Nigerian striker, he was unable to overcome his opponent, losing 4-2. A good performance from the Redditor, considering the tools Ighalo has at his disposal.