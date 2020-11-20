How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 8 - Dexerto

The Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 8 are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on a set of games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

Marquee Matchups are into their eighth week and feature games from the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Remember, you’ll need to complete all four different challenges to finish the Marquee Matchups SBC, for which you will get different packs in rewards along the way.

Without further ado, let’s look at the challenges and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete each of them this week.

TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart

Requirements

Players from Bundesliga: Min. 1

Players from the same league: Min. 3

Players from the same nation: Max. 5

Rare Players: Min. 3

Squad Rating: Min. 74

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you 4500-11,000 coins on console and 4,500 on PC.

Stade Rennais V Bordeaux

Requirements

Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min. 2

Clubs in squad: Min. 5

Rare Players: Min. 1

Gold Players: Min. 5

Squad Rating: Min. 74

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost 4,000-20,000 coins on console and 4,600 on PC.

Leeds United V Arsenal

Requirements

Players from Leeds United and Arsenal: Min. 1

Nationalities in squad: Min. 3

Players from the same league: Max. 4

Rare Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 75

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution should only set you back 4,000-6,000 coins on console and 4,000 on PC.

Athletic Club V Real Betis

Requirements

Players from Athletic Club and Real Betis: Min. 1

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 2

Players from the same club: Max. 3

Rare Players: Min. 2

Squad Rating: Min. 77

Team Chemistry: Min. 85

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost you 4,500-10,000 coins on console and 8,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing.

