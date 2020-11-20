 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 8 - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 8

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:39

by Alex Garton

The Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 8 are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on a set of games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Marquee Matchups are into their eighth week and feature games from the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Remember, you’ll need to complete all four different challenges to finish the Marquee Matchups SBC, for which you will get different packs in rewards along the way.

Without further ado, let’s look at the challenges and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete each of them this week.

TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart

Requirements

  • Players from Bundesliga: Min. 1
  • Players from the same league: Min. 3
  • Players from the same nation: Max. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 3
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Here’s how to complete TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart.

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you 4500-11,000 coins on console and 4,500 on PC.

Stade Rennais V Bordeaux

Requirements

  • Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min. 2
  • Clubs in squad: Min. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Gold Players: Min. 5
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Here’s how to complete Stade Rennais V Bordeaux.

This solution will cost 4,000-20,000 coins on console and 4,600 on PC.

Leeds United V Arsenal

Requirements

  • Players from Leeds United and Arsenal: Min. 1
  • Nationalities in squad: Min. 3
  • Players from the same league: Max. 4
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Here’s how to complete Leeds United V Arsenal.

This solution should only set you back 4,000-6,000 coins on console and 4,000 on PC.

Athletic Club V Real Betis

Requirements

  • Players from Athletic Club and Real Betis: Min. 1
  • Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 2
  • Players from the same club: Max. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 2
  • Squad Rating: Min. 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 85
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Here’s how to complete Stade Rennais V Bordeaux.

This solution will cost you 4,500-10,000 coins on console and 8,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing.

For more FIFA 21 guides and news stick with us here at Dexerto.

FIFA 21 David Beckham ICON cards might be most expensive yet

Published: 19/Nov/2020 21:49

by Marco Rizzo
EA Sports has finally announced the much-anticipated ICON versions of David Beckham to FIFA 21. However, it seems that the timing of his addition to the game has raised a few questions.

David Beckham needs no introductions, the midfielder played for some of the biggest clubs in the world: Manchester United, AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG, and…the LA Galaxy.

The 100 ICON cards currently in FIFA 21 will see another legendary player join their ranks after the expiration of Beckham’s exclusivity deal with Konami.

Now a part-owner of Inter Miami, he will finally join the pantheon of iconic players on the biggest football game in the world on the 4th of December.

What will this mean for the market?

Back in late September, EA confirmed that ICONs will be implemented differently from previous versions of the game, with the four versions of each card being exclusively available in packs for specific windows of time.

The Base versions of ICON cards will be removed from packs starting in mid-December, meaning Base David Beckham will only be available for a couple of weeks.

The popularity of the player in the FIFA player base, combined with the hype created by EA Sports, is sure to create high demand for his new card.

The short availability will surely result in one of the most expensive cards the game has seen thus far.

ICONs FIFA 21
EA Sports has changed how ICONs will be introduced.

Now the community questions how this situation is going to be tackled by EA.

More specifically, users are wondering if the developers will introduce the Base David Beckham as an SBC after removing the card from packs, allowing for more players to get their hands on one of the most popular footballers of all time.

For the moment, EA has not commented on whether Base ICON David Beckham is going to be available for longer in packs or if this is the only period we will see the card available.

As always, stay tuned to @FUTWatch on Twitter for all the latest updates, guides, and news on FIFA 21 and Ultimate Team.