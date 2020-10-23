 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4: solutions, cost - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4: solutions, cost

Published: 23/Oct/2020 14:43

by Connor Bennett
Marquee Matchups Week 4
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Marquee Matchups are back once again in FIFA 21, with two of Europe’s biggest derbies taking centre stage – Barcelona vs Real Madrid and Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund. 

Ever since the Marquee Matchups SBCs were added to FIFA, they’ve typically focused on the biggest games of the weeks. Though, sometimes like in Week 3, you’ve got to look elsewhere. 

After many clubs across the globe let their players depart for international duty, and the Marquee Matchups focused on four European matchups, club action is back for Week 4 – with the focus on some interesting clashes.

These include the first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as the first Revierderby between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. So, let’s get right into it. 

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

First off, the standout game from this round of Marquee Matchups is undoubtedly the Clasico but don’t worry, you won’t need to give up a Messi, Benzema, Hazard, or Ansu Fati to complete this SBC.

No, instead, you just need a player from either club, as well as some others from La Liga to get you to a squad rating of 75. According to FUTBin, this part of the SBC group will cost between 4,000 and 8,000 coins. 

  • Min #1 player from Barcelona or Real Madrid
  • Min #2 players from La Liga Santander 
  • Max 3 leagues
  • Min 75 Squad Rating 
  • Min 85 Team Chemistry

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund

Moving on and sticking with the other derby – Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. Again, for this SBC, you’ll need a player from either side.

You’ll also need to use players from at least four different clubs while also achieving a Team Chemistry of at least 80. Again, it’s not too expensive, and should set you back between 5,000 and 9,000 coins if you need to start from scratch.

  • Min #1 player from Schalke or Dortmund
  • Min #4 different clubs
  • Max 3 in same league count
  • Min 75 Squad Rating 
  • Min 80 Team Chemistry

Southampton vs Everton

Aside from those two games, there is also an SBC for the matchup between Everton and Southampton – seeing as the Blues are, as of writing, topping the Premier League table. 

You don’t need players from either side, however, for this one – just players from the Premier League and one other league. Yet, you are limited to a maximum of six players from the same club.

Again, it won’t cost all that much. According to FUTBin estimates, it’ll set you back between 5,000 and 8,000 coins if you need to build the whole thing from scratch.

  • Min #2 players from La Liga Santander 
  • Min #2 leagues
  • Max 6 in players from same club
  • Min 74 Squad Rating 
  • Min 75 Team Chemistry

Galatasary vs Trabzonspor

Last but not least, the final game in this SBC group is a matchup between two Turkish sides – Galatasary and Trabzonspor. For this, you’ll need at least one Turkish player, but he doesn’t have to play for either team.

In addition to one Turkish player, you’ll also need at least eight silver players and a minimum of 75 when it comes to Team Chemistry. Like the other three, its pretty cheap, as FUTBin suggests it’ll cost between 5,000 and 9,000 coins.

  • Min #1 player from Turkey
  • Min #8 Silver players
  • Max 5 nations
  • Min 2 rares
  • Min 75 Team Chemistry

All in all, its another set of Marquee Matchups that aren’t incredibly difficult or expensive to complete, and have some nice rewards in store.

How to complete FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 23/Oct/2020 10:04

by David Purcell
Niane POTM FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have unveiled the first Ligue 1 Player of the Month card of this game’s life cycle, with FC Metz’s firing striker being rewarded for his red-hot form. So, let’s look at how you can complete the new FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC, with details on price and solutions. 

This is just one of a bunch of players to be named POTM for their respective leagues, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ansu Fati, and Andrej Kramaric picking up the prize for September.

As for the French top flight, the month was all about Niane, as the 6ft2 talisman made his mark on the Ligue 1.

The winner was announced on October 22 on the official EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter account, seen below, posting a short video compilation of his goals.

Now we know how his card shapes up, let’s take a look through the FIFA 21 Niane POTM SBC requirements.

FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC

Requirements

If you’re looking to add the speedy Senegalese sniper to your team, here’s the full list of requirements.

  • Players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Cost: 40,000 to 45,000 coins (FUTBIN)

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Niane SBC
EA SPORTS
Here’s how to complete this challenge and get Niane POTM in FIFA 21.

So, there you have it! That’s how you can complete this FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC challenge for a relatively low price.

This is going to be a huge addition to the arsenal of players using Ligue 1 or hybrid squads with French league players, much like the new Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC – which is still live for a limited amount of time.

For the price you can get him for, Niane looks to be a decent acquisition – especially if you compare this challenge to some that have gone before it. For more FIFA 21 news, tips, and guides follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.