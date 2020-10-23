How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4: solutions, cost - Dexerto

Marquee Matchups are back once again in FIFA 21, with two of Europe’s biggest derbies taking centre stage – Barcelona vs Real Madrid and Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund.

Ever since the Marquee Matchups SBCs were added to FIFA, they’ve typically focused on the biggest games of the weeks. Though, sometimes like in Week 3, you’ve got to look elsewhere.

After many clubs across the globe let their players depart for international duty, and the Marquee Matchups focused on four European matchups, club action is back for Week 4 – with the focus on some interesting clashes.

These include the first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as the first Revierderby between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. So, let’s get right into it.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

First off, the standout game from this round of Marquee Matchups is undoubtedly the Clasico but don’t worry, you won’t need to give up a Messi, Benzema, Hazard, or Ansu Fati to complete this SBC.

No, instead, you just need a player from either club, as well as some others from La Liga to get you to a squad rating of 75. According to FUTBin, this part of the SBC group will cost between 4,000 and 8,000 coins.

Min #1 player from Barcelona or Real Madrid

Min #2 players from La Liga Santander

Max 3 leagues

Min 75 Squad Rating

Min 85 Team Chemistry

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund

Moving on and sticking with the other derby – Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. Again, for this SBC, you’ll need a player from either side.

You’ll also need to use players from at least four different clubs while also achieving a Team Chemistry of at least 80. Again, it’s not too expensive, and should set you back between 5,000 and 9,000 coins if you need to start from scratch.

Min #1 player from Schalke or Dortmund

Min #4 different clubs

Max 3 in same league count

Min 75 Squad Rating

Min 80 Team Chemistry

Southampton vs Everton

Aside from those two games, there is also an SBC for the matchup between Everton and Southampton – seeing as the Blues are, as of writing, topping the Premier League table.

You don’t need players from either side, however, for this one – just players from the Premier League and one other league. Yet, you are limited to a maximum of six players from the same club.

Again, it won’t cost all that much. According to FUTBin estimates, it’ll set you back between 5,000 and 8,000 coins if you need to build the whole thing from scratch.

Min #2 players from La Liga Santander

Min #2 leagues

Max 6 in players from same club

Min 74 Squad Rating

Min 75 Team Chemistry

Galatasary vs Trabzonspor

Last but not least, the final game in this SBC group is a matchup between two Turkish sides – Galatasary and Trabzonspor. For this, you’ll need at least one Turkish player, but he doesn’t have to play for either team.

In addition to one Turkish player, you’ll also need at least eight silver players and a minimum of 75 when it comes to Team Chemistry. Like the other three, its pretty cheap, as FUTBin suggests it’ll cost between 5,000 and 9,000 coins.

Min #1 player from Turkey

Min #8 Silver players

Max 5 nations

Min 2 rares

Min 75 Team Chemistry

All in all, its another set of Marquee Matchups that aren’t incredibly difficult or expensive to complete, and have some nice rewards in store.

