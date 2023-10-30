EA FC 24: How to complete Showdown Mudryk & Kulusevski SBCs – Solution & cost

Showdown SBCs are back for EA FC 24, with the first set highlighting a London Derby. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking Mykhailo Mudryk or Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham hosts Chelsea in a London derby on Monday, November 6, in a matchup of two teams with entirely different trajectories. Just days before the Premier League season started, Harry Kane sent a dagger through the heart of Spurs fans by leaving London for Bayern Munich.

Some Pundits predicted doom and gloom for Tottenham without its captain, but instead, first-year manager Ange Postecoglou has the club at the top of the Premier League table after 10 matches. Meanwhile, expectations were sky-high for Chelsea entering 2023 after spending more than $350 million on transfers over the summer window.

However, injuries and a lack of consistent goal-scoring have Chelsea sitting in 11th place entering November. All signs point toward Tottenham taking care of business against its London rival, but that didn’t stop EA from creating its own wager on the match in FC 24.

EA

How do EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs work?

EA FC 24’s first Showdown SBC of the year features Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk and Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski. Players can complete one or both of the challenges. Pending the result of the match on Monday, November 6, a win gives the corresponding player a +2 upgrade, while a tie gives both cards a +1 upgrade.

Mudryk SBC Requirements

Players just need to complete two squads in EA FC 24 to add Mudryk to their Ultimate Team squads. Here’s a look at all the requirements.

Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated segment cost: Around 42,500 Coins

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated segment cost: Around 102,000 Coins

How to complete Mudryk SBC

Here are solutions for the Showdown Mudryk SBC:

Top Form

Foden (85 OVR)

Caruso (83 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Barnes (84 OVR)

Eriksen (83 OVR)

Campbell (84 OVR)

Vlahovic (83 OVR)

Gimenez (83 OVR)

Oyarsabal (83 OVR)

Hegering (83 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Premier League

Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Raphinha (84 OVR)

Eriksen (83 OVR)

Oyarzabal (83 OVR)

Magull (87 OVR)

Romagnoli (83 OVR)

Lobotka (84 OVR)

Pajor (87 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Fabinho (84 OVR)

Kulusevski SBC requirements

Players must complete one squad to add Mudryk to their Ultimate Team squads. Here’s a look at the requirements.

Dejan Kulusevski

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated squad cost: Around 111,000 Coins

How to complete Kulusevski SBC

Dejan Kulusevski

Lavelle (87 OVR)

Magull (87 OVR)

Brozovic (83 OVR)

Rolfo (87 OVR)

Campbell (84 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Koke (84 OVR)

Eriksen (83 OVR)

Luis Alberto (87 OVR IF)

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Vlahovic (83 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 110,000 Coins for Dejan Kulusevski and around 143,500 Coins for Mykhailo Mudryk. Potential upgrades will go live at some point after the match.

Both SBCs expire on Monday, November 6, before the match kicks off. eight weeks. All prices come via FUTBIN.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

