FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 3: puzzle solutions, cost - Dexerto

The third week of Marquee Matchups SBCs are now live in FIFA 21, and this week’s puzzles take us back to club-land following an extended international break. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest FUT SBCs.

After a weekend off from the 2020/21 season for international stars to jet-set around for friendlies and qualifiers with their national teams, we’re back to the nitty-gritty of the leagues for the third week of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21.

Advertisement

The headlining matchup this time around is from the Premier League. Arsenal (fourth place with nine points) are up against regular title contenders Manchester City (14th, four points), and that means there’s packs to be earned in SBCs.

Scotland’s biggest derby, Celtic vs Rangers, is also on the menu, as is Sporting vs Porto in the Primeira Liga. Marseille playing Bordeaux rounds out Week 3’s puzzles. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Celtic vs Rangers

The first Marquee Matchup this week sees bitter Scottish rivals Celtic and Rangers go head to head in the Old Firm derby. The SBC itself is based around silver players, and rewards any players who finish it with a Jumbo Silver Pack.

According to FUTBIN, this opening puzzle will set you back around 4k on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Origin PC players will have to fork out a heftier 18.7k due to extinct players.

Requirements

Players from Scottish Premier League: Min 1

Leagues in squad: Min 3

Rare Players: Min 1

Silver players in squad: Min 7

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Marseille vs Girondins de Bordeaux

The French clash between Marseille (10th after six) and Bordeaux (ninth) turns the dial back to gold players for the Marquee Matchups. If you can finish this Week 3 puzzle, you’ll get one Small Rare Mixed Players pack for your troubles.

Advertisement

This Ligue 1 SBC will cost Xbox players 5.8k, while PlayStation 4 puzzle-solvers will have to pay around 4.2k to complete it. The price on Origin PC is up around 9k.

Requirements

Players from Ligue 1: Min 2

Players from same club: Min 3

Rare players: Min 2

Gold players: Min 1

Overall team rating: 74

Team Chemistry: 77

Sporting CP vs FC Porto

Porto and Sporting are locked in a battle for the top four in the Primeira Liga so far in the 2020/21 season. Both clubs boast six points, and will be looking for a huge win over their rivals when they finally meet on Saturday evening.

FUTBIN suggests this SBC will set you back around 5-6k on Xbox and PlayStation, and will be just a little dearer ⁠— around 7.8k ⁠— on PC. If you finish the puzzle, you’ll be given a Small Prime Gold Players pack to crack open at your leisure.

Advertisement

Requirements

Sporting CP or FC Porto players: Min 1

Players from same league: Min 3

Players from same nation: Min 3

Gold players: Min 8

Minimum silver players

Team Chemistry: 80

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Here’s the big one ⁠— English rivals Arsenal and City meet at the Etihad after split starts to their seasons. The northern giants have chalked up a 1-1-1 record, and will be eager to close the gap with their London opponents on Saturday afternoon.

This is the toughest puzzle to do, and will cost you around 6k on all three platforms. For your efforts though, you’ll be rewarded with a Prime Electrum Players pack.

Advertisement

Requirements

Manchester City or Arsenal players: Min 1

Premier League players Min 2

Players from same league: Min 5

Rare players: Min 2

Overall team rating: 75

Team Chemistry: 85

For completing the group of SBCs, you will receive a Rare Electrum Players Pack, which could come in handy seeing as OTW Team 2 cards are being released.

If you manage to get anything nice as a reward from the Marquee Matchups Week 3 SBCs, be sure to let us know and tweet us over at @UltimateTeamUK.