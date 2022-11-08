FIFA 23 TOTW 8 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 8

Team of the Week 8 will be dropping into FIFA 23 as we edge closer to the mid-season World Cup break. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 8.
With the World Cup only a few weeks away, leagues across the globe are preparing for their final round of games before a mid-season that will be the first of its kind.
EA SPORTS have got plenty of plans for FIFA content during the World Cup, and while Ultimate Team won’t get a new mode, it will get a few promos and new cards.
As it stands, there are two Team of the Week releases before the World Cup gets underway, with the first of those being TOTW 8. So, let’s get into some predictions for the upcoming squad.
FIFA 23 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 8 are Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie De Jong, and James Maddison. So, yes, there should be some big-name involvement this week.
Neymar and Salah should be guaranteed upgrades after their performances this week. The Brazilian forward bagged a goal and assist in PSG’s 2-1 win over Lorient, and should follow Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in getting a boost recently. Salah, on the other hand, grabbed both of Liverpool’s goals in a 2-1 win over Tottenham and is nailed on.
RB Leipzig’s Nkunku is on for his first upgrade of the year after bagging twice in their win over Hoffenheim. Maddison grabbed two assists in Leicester’s 2-0 win over Everton and should bolster his World Cup credentials with a TOTW card.
- GK: Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt
- GK: Kasper Schmechiel – OGC Nice
- CB: Gabriel – Arsenal
- CB: Nikola Milenković – Fiorentina
- CB: Samuel Gigot – Marseille
- CM: Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa
- CM: Andy Halliday – Hearts
- CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
- CAM: Adam Lallana – Brighton and Hove Albion
- CAM: Neymar – PSG
- LM: Filip Kostic – Juventus
- LM: Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns
- RM: Marcus Edwards – Sporting Lisbon
- RM: James Maddison – Leicester City
- RW: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
- RW: Gareth Bale – LA FC
- CF: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- CF: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace
- ST: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- ST: Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting – Bayern Munich
- ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasary
- ST: Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund
- ST: Paul Onuachu – KRC Genk
- ST: Evanilson – FC Porto
- ST: Oli McBurnie – Sheffield United
FIFA 23 TOTW 8 release date & time
As usual, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 8 will release on November 9 at 6 PM GMT.
Should anything change, for one reason or another, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages – FUTWatch and DexertoFC.