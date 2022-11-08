FIFA 23 TOTW 8 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 8

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Team of the Week 8 will be dropping into FIFA 23 as we edge closer to the mid-season World Cup break. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 8.

With the World Cup only a few weeks away, leagues across the globe are preparing for their final round of games before a mid-season that will be the first of its kind.

EA SPORTS have got plenty of plans for FIFA content during the World Cup, and while Ultimate Team won’t get a new mode, it will get a few promos and new cards.

As it stands, there are two Team of the Week releases before the World Cup gets underway, with the first of those being TOTW 8. So, let’s get into some predictions for the upcoming squad.

FIFA 23 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 8 are Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie De Jong, and James Maddison. So, yes, there should be some big-name involvement this week.

Neymar and Salah should be guaranteed upgrades after their performances this week. The Brazilian forward bagged a goal and assist in PSG’s 2-1 win over Lorient, and should follow Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in getting a boost recently. Salah, on the other hand, grabbed both of Liverpool’s goals in a 2-1 win over Tottenham and is nailed on.

RB Leipzig’s Nkunku is on for his first upgrade of the year after bagging twice in their win over Hoffenheim. Maddison grabbed two assists in Leicester’s 2-0 win over Everton and should bolster his World Cup credentials with a TOTW card.

GK: Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt

GK: Kasper Schmechiel – OGC Nice

CB: Gabriel – Arsenal

CB: Nikola Milenković – Fiorentina

CB: Samuel Gigot – Marseille

CM: Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa

CM: Andy Halliday – Hearts

CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

CAM: Adam Lallana – Brighton and Hove Albion

CAM: Neymar – PSG

LM: Filip Kostic – Juventus

LM: Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns

RM: Marcus Edwards – Sporting Lisbon

RM: James Maddison – Leicester City

RW: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen

RW: Gareth Bale – LA FC

CF: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

CF: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace

ST: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

ST: Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting – Bayern Munich

ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasary

ST: Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Paul Onuachu – KRC Genk

ST: Evanilson – FC Porto

ST: Oli McBurnie – Sheffield United

As usual, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 8 will release on November 9 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for one reason or another, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages – FUTWatch and DexertoFC.