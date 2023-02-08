FIFA 23 Road to the Final: RTTF expected start date, cards, upgrades

The Road to the Final promo looks set to make a return in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. So, here’s everything we know about this year’s installment of RTTF.

FIFA Ultimate Team has been interlocked with the on-the-pitch results happening in the real world since 2009, but there have been increasingly more crossovers in the last few years.

As EA SPORTS signed a partnership with UEFA to secure rights to the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, they’ve also popped up in FUT. We’ve already had the Road to the Knockouts promo in FIFA 23, and that’s typically followed by Road to the Final.

So, with European action set to make a return, here’s everything you need to know about RTTF in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 RTTF: Is there a start date?

As it stands, we do not have a confirmed release date for Road to the Final, nor have EA hinted at one. Though, we can use the real-world matchdays to hazard a guess at when they’ll release.

The three European competitions start to get underway on Tuesday, February 14. Now, RTTF would be a Friday release promo – seeing as it’s one of EA’s biggest – but it’s unlikely to happen before February 14, given Future Stars should have a second team on February 10.

That means that Road to the Final is likely to release cards come February 17. This would also line up with last year’s release, which came on February 18. FutSheriff has confirmed that card rarities for the promo have been added to the game’s database, so we certainly aren’t far away.

How does Road to the Final work in FIFA 23?

The RTTF promo is a simple one to understand because it works exactly like Road to the Knockouts – just that there is potential for even higher-rated cards.

As teams progress towards the final of their respective European competition, the RTTF cards will boost in ratings. It’s typically a plus one for progressing to the last 16, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final represent a bigger upgrade – upwards of plus five.

FIFA 23 RTTF: Have there been any leaks?

Again, we don’t have any confirmed players for the RTTF promo, as leakers haven’t put any names out there just yet.

Typically, the Road to the Final cards are different from RTTK – given that some teams have been knocked out – and it allows others a chance to shine. So, get ready to invest in something different.

EA SPORTS Road to the Final cards very rarely differ in style, year on year.

Once more details are confirmed about Road to the Final this year, we’ll update this article accordingly.

So, keep checking back for more!