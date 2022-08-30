FIFA 23 ratings leaked: Top 10, Real Madrid, Liverpool, more

Just weeks away from FIFA 23’s full release, leakers have revealed the supposed player ratings for a number of the game’s biggest stars, including players from Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and more.

FIFA 23 is almost here, and FUT fans have been hotly debating who will emerge as the highest-rated players in this year’s game.

After an intense season in 2021/22, and a number of high profile transfers, the community is itching to see how EA shakes things up with upgrades and downgrades.

Just weeks away from FIFA 23’s worldwide release, known FIFA leakers FUT Sheriff and WeaverFUT have given us our first peek at this year’s player ratings, featuring some of the biggest names in world football.

On August 30, the two leakers began sharing FIFA 23 ratings ahead of time, starting with what is expected to be the top 10 highest-rated players in the game. According to the leak, five players are tied at the top at 91 rated, with Ronaldo dropping down to 90, the same as Liverpool rival Mohammed Salah.

They also shared the updated stats for a number of major clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​and Real Madrid. Check them out below:

FIFA 23 leaked Barcelona ratings

Lewandowski – 91

Depay – 85

Dembele – 83

Peter – 85

De Jong – 87

Busquests – 85

Alba – 85

Pique – 83

Kounde – 84

Araujo – 83

Ter Stegen – 88

Aubameyang – 85

Raphinha – 83

Ferran Torres – 82

Kessie – 84

FIFA 23 leaked Real Madrid ratings

Benzema – 91

Rodrygo – 81

Kroos – 88

Modric – 88

Casemiro – 89

Mendy – 83

Alaba – 86

Rudiger – 87

Carvajal – 84

Courtois – 90

Hazard – 84

Asensio – 83

Valverde – 84

Tchouameni – 82

Militao – 84

FIFA 23 leaked Manchester City ratings

Haaland – 88

Grealish – 84

Foden – 85

B Silva – 88

De Bruyne – 91

Rodri – 87

Cancelo – 88

Laporte – 86

Dias – 88

Walker – 85

Ederson – 89

Mahrez – 86

Alvarez – 78

Gundogan – 85

Philips – 81

Stones – 83

Ake – 78

Ortega – 80

FIFA 23 leaked Liverpool ratings

Diaz – 84

Nunez – 82

Salah – 90

Thiago – 86

Henderson – 83

Fabinho – 87

Robertson – 87

VVD – 90

Matip – 84

TAA – 87

Alisson – 89

Yours – 85

Firmino – 83

Keita – 81

Milner – 78

Joe Gomez – 81

Konate – 81

Kelleher – 73

FIFA 23 leaked AC Milan ratings

Leo – 84

Giroud – 82

Saelemaekers – 78

Brahim – 78

Bennacer – 82

Tonali – 84

Theo Hernandez – 85

Tomori – 84

Kalulu – 78

Calabria – 80

Maignan – 87

Rebic – 80

Messias – 78

Krunic – 77

Bakayoko – 75

Kjaer – 82

FIFA 23 leaked Borussia Dortmund ratings

Modeste – 79

Malen – 79

Reus – 85

Adeyemi – 75

Bellingham – 84

Dahoud – 80

Guerreiro – 82

Schlotterbeck – 82

Hummels – 84

Meunier – 78

Kobel – 83

Moukoko – 69

Can – 82

Brandt – 82

Özcan – 79

Reyna – 77

Süle – 85

Meyer – 71

FIFA 23 leaked Manchester United ratings

Ronaldo – 90

Sancho – 84

Elanga – 74

B Fernandes – 86

McTominay – 80

Fred – 80

Shaw – 80

Varane – 84

Maguire – 81

Dalot – 78

De Gea – 87

We’re expecting even more FIFA 23 ratings to pop up in the run up to launch, so stay tuned for more updates.