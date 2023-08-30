IShowSpeed ‘throws up’ after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo’s leaked EA FC 24 rating

IShowSpeed was left physically disgusted after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating in EA FC 24, especially in comparison to rival Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has a lot of fans, natural for a footballer who has been at the top of the game for the past decade. But none can claim to be as ride-or-die for Ronaldo as streaming superstar IShowSpeed.

From going to every single Portugal match in the 2022 World Cup, to typically donning a CR7 shirt on stream, and even giving him a shout-out when receiving a Streamy, he’s been a superfan for quite some time.

But with EA FC 24 on the horizon, and with many player’s ratings starting to leak online, Speed was definitely not happy with Ronaldo’s leaked rating which appears much lower from last year’s.

“I literally threw up,” said Speed upon looking at Ronaldo’s 2024 rating. “I just threw up in my mouth. That’s how f***ing disgusted I f***ing am right now. That’s so f***ing disgusting.”

The leaked ratings come from DonkTrading, a Fifa Ultimate Team leaker, showing that Ronaldo’s overall rating has seemingly gone from 90 in Fifa 23 to 86 in EA FC 24.

Additionally, many of his attributes were brought down, with his pace, shooting, and dribbling all being significantly reduced. In comparison to rivaling Lionel Messi who is still at an overall rating of 90.

It’s worth noting, however, that these are indeed just leaks for the time being. As always, things can always change throughout development, especially in a live-service environment.

So there’s always a chance Speed’s cries are heard loud and clear and Ronaldo’s final rating is a little higher in the full release on September 29.