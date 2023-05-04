FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS: Leaked Team of the Season cards & more

FIFA 23’s Premier League Team of the Season will soon be released in Ultimate Team, with some of the biggest stars in the game getting in. Here’s what you need to know.

You know we’re closing in on the end of the domestic football season when EA SPORTS starts up the annual Team of the Season promo in FIFA Ultimate Team.

This year’s installment is no different, with FIFA 23 players being able to vote on a number of TOTS squads already. The promo started back at the end of April and, as usual, the Community TOTS was the first to be released.

Shortly after that, the voting for the Premier League Team of the Season was set live, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, and Marcus Rashford all being nominated for an end-of-season upgrade. The voting for that has now closed, and it’ll go live soon.

The Premier League TOTS will be released in FIFA 23 on Friday, May 5 at 6 PM GMT. This will mean that the Community squad is no longer available, with the Premier League starlets filling up packs.

Unlike Team of the Year, these cards don’t get released in batches. All the winners of the fan vote will be released at once, meaning packs will be a bit of a free-for-all.

We’re also expecting a supplemental set of cards from a smaller league to be released at the same time – or possibly on Tuesday, May 9. This will be a smaller set of cards too and not the 11 or so that come with the Premier League.

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS leaked players

As of writing, the team has yet to be revealed, however, reliable leakers like FUTSheriff have already started making calls on the team.

Haaland, Saka, De Bruyne, Harry Kane, and Mo Salah are the obvious standout names in a team dominated by Arsenal and Manchester City players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Forwards

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Spurs)

Premier League TOTS moments leaked

There are also set to be a handful of TOTS Moments cards released alongside the main batch of Team of the Season players.

As per FUTSheriff, these will include Reece James, Raphael Varane, and Heung-Min Son.

The leaker has been ultra-reliable in the past, however, nothing has been confirmed until EA says so on May 5.

So, make sure to check back and check out our Team of the Season hub for more at the time.