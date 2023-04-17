FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS: How to vote, nominees, more
FIFA 23 Team of The Season starts soon, and EA has ramped up excitement by announcing Premier League nominees. Here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.
FIFA 23 players often pull from English’s top flight of football to build their Ultimate Teams. The Premier League boasts superstars from top to bottom of the League. 40 players are eligible to earn a spot in this year’s TOTS, and this season’s crop of talent makes it a difficult vote.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be hard to exclude after his record-breaking season, and plenty of Arsenal players deserve a spot, as well. There were a few snubs as Brentford’s Ivan Toney didn’t make the cut, despite netting 18 goals.
Without further ado, here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.
How to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS
Voting for the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS only requires a few simple steps:
- Go to the EA website
- Select one goalie, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers
- Submit your vote
FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominees
Here is a full list of Premier League TOTS nominees.
Goalkeepers
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea
- Bernd Leno – Fulham
- Nick Pope – Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
Defenders
- Sven Botman – Newcastle United
- Gabriel – Arsenal
- Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United
- Ben Mee – Brentford
- Christian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
- Ruben Dias – Manchester City
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Luke Shaw – Manchester United
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal
Midfielders
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur
- Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
- Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton
- James Maddison – Leicester City
- Solly March – Brighton
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton
- Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- Joao Palhinha – Fulham
- Rodri – Manchester City
Attackers
- Miguel Almiron – Newcastle United
- Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
- Darwin Nunez – Liverpool
- Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa