FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS: How to vote, nominees, more

FIFA 23 Team of The Season starts soon, and EA has ramped up excitement by announcing Premier League nominees. Here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.

FIFA 23 players often pull from English’s top flight of football to build their Ultimate Teams. The Premier League boasts superstars from top to bottom of the League. 40 players are eligible to earn a spot in this year’s TOTS, and this season’s crop of talent makes it a difficult vote.

Article continues after ad

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be hard to exclude after his record-breaking season, and plenty of Arsenal players deserve a spot, as well. There were a few snubs as Brentford’s Ivan Toney didn’t make the cut, despite netting 18 goals.

Without further ado, here is a full list of nominees and how to vote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS

Voting for the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS only requires a few simple steps:

Go to the EA website

Select one goalie, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers

Submit your vote

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominees

Here is a full list of Premier League TOTS nominees.

Article continues after ad

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea

Bernd Leno – Fulham

Nick Pope – Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Defenders

Sven Botman – Newcastle United

Gabriel – Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United

Ben Mee – Brentford

Christian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

William Saliba – Arsenal

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

Midfielders

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

Casemiro – Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton

James Maddison – Leicester City

Solly March – Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Joao Palhinha – Fulham

Rodri – Manchester City

Attackers