FIFA 23 players report major bugs as World Cup rewards finally drop

FIFA 23 players are reporting major problems with their Ultimate Team World Cup rewards after EA released them to some players in-game.

FIFA 23’s World Cup promo is among the most memorable in-game events we’ve seen.

From ‘Phenom’ players to ‘Path to Glory’, some truly incredible Ultimate Team cards were dropped as the football action occurred in Qatar.

Now, EA have begun handing out players’ rewards for their efforts across the promo. The end-of-event rewards correspond to how many World Cup players FUT fans have managed to accumulate, with the best rewards naturally reserved for those who have the most to trade in.

However, FIFA 23 players quickly reported a number of issues with their rewards after they were made available in-game.

FIFA 23 World Cup rewards are bugged for some players

In a January 4 Reddit post, a number of FUT players chimed in to share the issues they’ve been experiencing with their rewards.

One player said: “They seem bugged here. On console, you get an error message when you try and claim, and then the World Cup option disappears from the FUT Home page. If you exit FUT and re-enter, the same thing happens.”

A second reported identical problems while trying to redeem their rewards via mobile.

Others reported glitches in the appearance of their rewards, with packs displaying incorrectly.

“[I] just get an error message and then they’re not there, unsurprising but annoying,” another commented.

Some who experienced the issues did say that trying to redeem them via the FUT Web App ultimately worked for them, so it’s worth giving that a go if they’re proving elusive in-game.

If you got some top-tier rewards, you might want to consider saving them for the upcoming Team of the Year promo, which is expected in the coming days. Voting for TOTY is also expected soon.