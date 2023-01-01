FIFA 23 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year will shortly be upon us, bringing some incredible cards to Ultimate Team. But how do you cast your vote and have your say in the annual promo?

Team of the Year has become a staple of Ultimate Team cycles, with FIFA 23 no different.

The end of the calendar year means EA and the footballing world reflect on the standout stars of the world’s game. Following a community vote, a starting eleven and some honorable mentions are dropped in-game with hugely inflated stats.

While this year may be slightly different in that it follows a bumper World Cup Ultimate Team promo, there’s sure to be some incredible cards added that quickly rise to the top of the meta (and the FUT market).

But how do you get involved and cast your vote ahead of the team’s release?

FIFA 23 TOTY voting

Assuming it follows the pattern of previous instalments, it’s incredibly simple to do.

Visit the official EA FIFA 23 Ultimate Team website. Navigate to the tab for Team of the Year. Select the nominee you would like to vote for in each position. Confirm your vote online.

Don’t worry if you can’t find it just yet – it’s likely just because you’re too early and the nominees and voting pages haven’t been released yet.

When does voting start?

Currently, voting for FUT 23’s TOTY is set to begin on January 10, 2023.

We expect the nominees to be released shortly before that or, at the latest, on that date.

When does voting end?

Voting typically concludes just over a week after it opened. Assuming it begins as expected, somewhere around January 17 seems like a safe bet, so make sure you follow the above instructions before then.

FIFA 23 TOTY nominees and predictions

Right now, we don’t know the nominees. However, we expect them to be separated into positional categories, with players voting based on the nominees in each category.

In the past, this has been Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Attackers. You can check out our predictions and TOTY hub in the meantime.

We will of course update this page as and when is necessary.