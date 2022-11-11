FIFA 23 hackers steal over 200 million FUT coins from streamers and World Champion

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

EA pledged to make FIFA 23 Ultimate Team an even more secure experience with new anti-cheat, but hackers are still taking over accounts and stealing millions of FUT coins.

In FIFA 22, some of the biggest trader accounts were hacked in a series of account takeovers, prompting a public response from the game’s developers.

They suggested more members of the community should activate two-factor authentication, but the cheaters have found ways around that.

One player lost over 50 million coins back in January, called FUT Donkey, and they were not alone. Even top Twitch streamer Bateson87 was hacked.

FIFA 23 hackers stealing millions of FUT coins, again

While many were hoping these account takeovers would be a thing of the past, speaking exclusively to Dexerto, FUT Donkey revealed lightning does strike twice.

This time, though, it appears the perpetrators are accessing account logins by tricking Sony staff using PSN support.

“I was just sitting at home and got a text saying 2FA has been disabled from Sony, which I didn’t do,” they told us. “I tried to login into my PS5 but my account had been logged out and all details changed. I rang Sony up to get my account back but by the time I got it back the hacker had taken around 20 million coins.”

FUT Donkey, Twitter FUT Donkey is known for having a high club value in Ultimate Team and is a well-known FUT trader.

Given that EA had moved to fix issues on their end, regarding account takeovers, it appears the PSN method is opening the door to major accounts being hacked – with losses at an unprecedented scale.

“I would estimate at least 150-200 million coins have been stolen, that I am aware of, it’s probably more. I am sure there are people I am not aware of,” they added.

FIFA World Champion hacked twice

On top of that, a FIFA World Champion – Mohammed ‘MoAuba’ Harkous – also posted that they had been hacked. He won the FIFA eWorld Cup final in 2019, taking the trophy home.

MoAuba tweeted: “Two days in a row.”

MoAuba has since threatened to sue those responsible. Using Google translate, he tweeted: “The **** from Sony, ask for account name and Paypal address and release all data. I think I’ll sue them.”

The first time he was hacked, on November 10, he managed to regain access to his PSN account fast enough to not experience serious losses. Others, though, were not so lucky.

German streamer Elias Nerlich was also impacted, losing over 30 million coins, according to FUT Donkey.

Donkey added: “I have had no response from Sony about it or from EA either, both have ignored me so far.

“The hacker could have spent my money as I had payment methods linked to my account, my address, age, and full name are all on there too so it’s a huge data breach.”

Those affected are now urging EA to liaise with Sony in order to get to the bottom of the problem and deliver fair compensation. Neither has commented on the hacking situation, at the time of writing.