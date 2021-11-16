FIFA 22 Team of the Week 9 will be going live soon, meaning some of the best performers from the international break will be dropping into packs. Here are our TOTW predictions.

After an action-packed international break that saw heavy hitters like Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski thrive, FIFA 22 TOTW 9 has the potential to be even more stacked than last week’s team.

It wasn’t only the superstars who shined, though. Emiliano Martinez, Enis Bardhi, Ismaila Sarr, and many other players put on incredible performances for their countries.

We kept a close eye on the games and believe we’ve come up with the perfect shortlist of players who could be included in FIFA 22 TOTW 9. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at who we think might the cut.

As mentioned above, some of football’s biggest superstars, including Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski, ran riot on the international break this week.

Kane scored three goals and one assist in England’s 5-0 win over Albania. Mbappe managed to do even better with four goals and one assist, helping France stomp Kazakhstan 8-0. Lewandowski also continued his red-hot form with two goals and one assist.

We’re confident the trio is a shoo-in to take the three forward sports in the TOTW 9 starting lineup.

They’ll be backed by other top performers, including Emiliano Martinez, Enis Bardhi, Ismaila Sarr, Jordan Henderson, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, and more.

FIFA 22 TOTW 9 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

GK: Craig Gordon – Heart of Midlothian

– Heart of Midlothian GK: Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa GK: Rui Patricio – Roma

– Roma LB: Jose Gaya – Valencia

– Valencia LB: Neco Williams – Liverpool

– Liverpool LWB: Joakim Maehle – Atalanta

– Atalanta CB: Attila Szalai – Fenerbahce

– Fenerbahce CB: Duje Caleta-Car – Marseille

– Marseille CB: Merih Demiral – Atalanta

– Atalanta CB: Piero Hincapié – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

– Napoli RB: Silvan Widmer – Mainz 05

– Mainz 05 CDM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

– Liverpool CM: Aaron Ramsey – Juventus

– Juventus CM: Enis Bardhi – Levante

– Levante CM: İlkay Gündoğan – Manchester City

– Manchester City CM: Lucas Paqueta – Lyon

– Lyon CAM: Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund CAM: Ondrej Duda – FC Köln

– FC Köln RM: Ismaila Sarr – Watford

– Watford LW: Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich LW: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham

– Tottenham ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

FIFA 22 TOTW 9 release time & date

EA SPORTS announces their FIFA 22 Team of the Week at the same time every week. So, unless that unexpectedly changes, Team of the Week 9 is expected to drop into Ultimate Team packs on Wednesday, November 17 at 6 pm GMT.

If by chance, some Ultimate Team cards start surfacing earlier than planned, you’ll be able to find them all in our weekly reveal hub.