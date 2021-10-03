How to complete FIFA 22 Talisca OTW SBC: solutions & cost

After leaving China’s Guangzhou FC for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Riad, Brazilian Anderson Talisca is getting a Ones to Watch card in FIFA 22. The jack-of-all-trades CF is likely to receive a few upgrades across the year, so check out his SBC below.

Everyone will remember some of Talisca’s great cards from FIFA 17, 18, and 19 (that Carniball card was legendary). With the Brazilian forward now on the move in the recent transfer window though, EA SPORTS has bestowed him with the now-iconic Ones to Watch card.

While he’s moving from China to Saudi Arabia, he’s still got a decent card to play around with early on in the game’s lifecycle. Being a OTW card too, it can only grow as he finds a spot in TOTW.

Here’s how you can complete the FIFA 22 Talisca OTW SBC, with the cheapest possible solution.

Anderson Talisca FIFA 22 Ones to Watch SBC

Right off the bat, his 82 rated card might not inspire the most confidence in you. However, there’s some definite upsides to Talisca’s OTW (and therefore base) card.

He has four-star skills and a four-star weak foot with a high attacking work rate, meaning he can slot well into a ST or CF position. Pair that with his 87 Long Shots stat (very strong in this FIFA) and 80+ Passing and Dribbling, and he’s a great edge-of-the-box player.

You’ll want to slam a Hunter chem type on him to bring his Pace up to 90 (including 86 Sprint Speed), which will also add to his Finishing and Shot Power. If you want to forgo the Pace boost though, Marksman will increase his Long Shots to 97 with 91 Finishing.

The biggest difficulty will be trying to get green links ⁠— you’ll have to either rotate him off the bench, or run a Brazilian forward three to make the most of his well-rounded stats.

Talisca OTW SBC requirements

Anderson Talisca

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Talisca OTW SBC solution & cost

While coins are precious this early into the game’s cycle, the Talisca OTW SBC will set you back around 14,000 to 16,000 coins, depending on platform. It’s a decent chunk for a 82-rated player, but there’s every chance he gets a few big upgrades this year.

We’ve compiled the cheapest solution for the FIFA 22 Talisca OTW SBC below.

You have until October 9 to complete the Talisca SBC and pick up the Brazilian for your squad.