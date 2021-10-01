FIFA 22 OTW: How to complete Andre Silva SBC & Camavinga Objectives

EA Sports has released a brand new Ones to Watch SBC for Andre Silva and a new set of Objectives for Camavinga in FIFA 22, and here’s how to complete both.

FIFA 22 was finally released on October 1 for everyone who didn’t purchase the Ultimate Edition and get access three days earlier. Hybrid League and Nations and Marquee Matchups SBCs are a great way to snag some rewards on day 1, but that’s just the start.

Along with the release of Ones to Watch team 1, EA also gave us a new Andre Silva SBC and Camavinga Objectives as well.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock both of them out as quickly and cheaply as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 Camavinga OTW Objectives

There are four sets of Objectives to knock out, and in addition to getting Camavinga’s OTW card at the end, each one will also net you a pack and some XP.

FIFA 22 Camavinga OTW Objectives list

Moves to Madrid Score using LaLiga players in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance REWARD: 75+ rated rare player (Untradeable) + 300 XP

A Premier Return Score 10 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance REWARD: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

A Fresh Start in France Assist 5 goals with Crosses using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance REWARD: Two players pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Winning Rush Win 9 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP



How to complete Andre Silva Ones to Watch SBC

Reward:

Andre Silva Ones to Watch card — ST — 84 OVR

FIFA 22 Andre Silva Ones to Watch SBC

Requirements

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete Andre Silva’s brand new Ones to Watch SBC in FIFA 22 – using FUTBIN solutions.

Cost

In total, this SBC should only cost you around 9500 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 11,000 on Xbox, and 12,000 on Origin PC.