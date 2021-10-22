FIFA 22 traders left furious after EA wrongly wipes accounts in latest ban wave

FIFA 22 players are furious with EA SPORTS after receiving bans for engaging in normal trading practices in FIFA Ultimate Team, including selling inflated cards, packing expensive players, and more.

EA SPORTS has been busy banning FIFA 22 players in October, including more than 30k players who abused a FUT Champs glitch preventing them from losing.

However, some players have also been reporting that they’ve copped bans for engaging in normal trading practices in FIFA Ultimate Team, including trading in non-rare players and selling cards at inflated prices.

In some instances, they’ve even had their coins wiped, and they’re not happy.

Advertisement

KingLangpard, a Twitch streamer who focuses on FIFA content, was one of the first players to speak out about it. He shared a post from another player who received a ban and lost all his coins for doing what he claims is nothing out of the ordinary.

“Remember when EA said to be a good pro player you need an understanding of how to trade and make coins… Well, why aren’t you allowed to trade?” he said.

He continued: “The amount of people I’ve seen banned or coins wiped for selling inflated cards or packing a big player and selling them.”

Advertisement

Remember when EA said to be a good pro player you need an understanding of how to trade and make coins… Well why aren’t you allowed to trade? The amount of people I’ve seen banned or coins wiped for selling inflated cards or packing a big player and selling them EA = 🤡 https://t.co/DYm5FfWxXv — KingLangpard (@KingLangpard) October 21, 2021

Several other players said it happened to them, too. A player named Ati who offers trading tips and advice wrote: “Flipping solution nonrare golds is a crime now? Fix your game. [Can’t be a**ed] anymore. It’s a joke.”

EA hasn’t commented on the situation yet. However, the consensus among players is that it’s an obvious mistake, and they’re demanding answers.