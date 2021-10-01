FIFA 22 OTW packs release early but there’s already one big problem

EA SPORTS accidentally released FIFA 22 OTW packs ahead of schedule, but players have already identified a massive problem – the packs include gold player cards instead of OTW player cards.

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch Team 1 was supposed to release at 6 PM BST/1 PM EST on October 1. However, players were excited to learn that they’ve started receiving their pre-order promotional packs early. But there’s a major issue.

A handful of players pointed out the packs do not include OTW player cards. Instead, they include gold players only, which pale in comparison to their OTW counterparts. They’re also urging others to not open any packs received early until after the original release time. They believe it could prevent others from having the same problem, although there’s no guarantee.

Those who experienced the problem also slammed EA SPORTS for “absolutely messing up,” with many fearing the mishap may not be fixed at all.

Fortunately, EA SPORTS has already acknowledged the situation, and responded accordingly. The FIFA publishers wrote on Twitter, “OTW Pre-Order Player Packs were unintentionally released prior to OTW Player Items being in FIFA 22.”

While investigating the issue, they’ve prevented players from being able to open packs to make sure others aren’t affected by it.

Moreover, they also confirmed any FUT players who have already opened their Ones to Watch packs early will receive replacements “in the coming days.”

OTW Pre-Order Player Packs were unintentionally released prior to OTW Player Items being in FIFA 22. OTW Pre-Order Packs currently can't be opened while we investigate the issue. Players who opened their Pack prior to OTW release will receive a new OTW Pack in the coming days. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) October 1, 2021

It’s a relief for all the FIFA 22 players who were unfortunate enough to experience the issue. However, it does mean they will receive their Ones to Watch players later than others who didn’t open their packs early, which may have thrown a spanner in the works for those wanting to build their teams as soon as possible.

FIFA 22 officially releases on October 1st. However, this surprise OTW pack issue has already prevented it from being the smoothest of launches.