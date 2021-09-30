FIFA 22 players roast eFootball over “terrible” PES graphics

FIFA 22 players were waiting to see if eFootball 2022, previously PES, could be a genuine mainstream alternative this time – but after seeing the graphics, all they’re doing is roasting the game.

Pro Evolution Soccer has now gone free-to-play after Konami’s revamp changed the name to ‘eFootball.’ However, it’s not taken long for it to come under fire from football fans.

Shortly after eFootball launched on September 30 for PS5|4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android devices, players were able to see the release build for the game as a service title that should be periodically updated.

But it didn’t have the greatest reception, especially on Steam, where negative reviews immediately made it the newest worst-rated game on the marketplace, according to Steam250.

eFootball flamed by FIFA 22 players

Gonna guess the 'e' in eFootball stands for evil or sumat. Demonic freaks everywhere. pic.twitter.com/cPFpIhIuUn — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) September 30, 2021

This is in no small part to eFootball’s graphics and player models of stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Konami you really shouldn’t have released this in this state. This is bad… I mean really bad.., Like bad bad bad,” one user said on Twitter.

Players are slamming everything from face models to in-game animation, glitch gameplay mechanics, laggy responses, and more.

But the graphics are what’s really gaining traction online, as worldwide football icons can sometimes be shown with wild expressions and distortions.

eFootball graphics

Thanks for kill my fav game @play_eFootball #efootball2022 here is a Video with Ansu Fati running like naruto pic.twitter.com/JQ2KRr2RwC — Ricardo Bassricky (@BassRicky_) September 30, 2021

Konami you really shouldn't have released this in this state. This is bad… I mean really bad.. Like bad bad bad #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/6YYDR8XnmT — TheTrueBrits🎙️⚽️ (@_TheTrueBrits) September 30, 2021

It doesn’t help that the graphic problems are affecting eFootball ambassadors Lionel Messi and Neymar, but it’s making for plenty of memes.

This is just the start of eFootball’s inaugural campaign. Konami did warn players that its early launch phase would “in many ways” play like a demo.

Though they mentioned a limited number of teams and modes would be available upon release, members of the community are not exactly happy so far.

There’s still plenty of time for eFootball to right its wrongs, but this is an early loss in the war against FIFA 22.