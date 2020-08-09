FIFA 21 Ultimate Team reveal countdown: New ICONs, trailer & more

EA SPORTS are finally set to reveal more details about FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team mode, Including some new Icons. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down.

Each year, prior to the new FIFA game being released, it is Ultimate Team that builds the most hype. Fans are always eager to see if EA have got any new features up their sleeve and what new cards they’ll be able to buy.

It’s the same story with FIFA 21. The devs have already revealed two new ICONs in the form of Eric Cantona and Petr Cech, as well as a new co-op mode for FUT, but they’ve got more to come.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming reveal.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team trailer

EA are going to reveal more news about FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team mode on Monday, August 10 at 4 pm BST/5 pm CEST/11 am EDT/8 am PDT.

Custom Tactics set for major overhaul in FIFA 21

In years gone by, the FIFA devs have held interactive streams on Twitch but this year, things are going down on YouTube. There’s already a countdown up for the trailer so if you really want to sit and wait for the clock to hit 4 pm, you can.

Just like the first gameplay trailer that we got to see on August 4, we’re sure to see players going on mazy runs before firing home past completely beaten goalkeepers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTpr7piQu2M

Confirmed FIFA 21 ICONs

Speaking of goalkeepers, we should also see more from ICONs joining Chelsea legend Petr Cech. EA SPORTS confirmed that FIFA 21 will have 100 different legends with their own cards, but ten are still unknown.

There have been plenty of rumors of who might be joining the party, and all things point to a few modern-day legends getting cards. Samuel Eto’o, Xavi, and Maicon have all been named but we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for everything else, prior FIFA 21 leaks suggested that big changes are in store for both FUT Champs and Division Rivals - with the former expanding it’s Top 100 rankings to a Top 200.

We'll just have to wait and see if that's confirmed by EA.