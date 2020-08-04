FIFA 21 gameplay reveal: Trailer, new features, and more

EA SPORTS are finally revealing their first proper gameplay trailer for FIFA 21, and we should get a better insight into some of the new features they’ve got lined up.

Each year, in the build-up to the new FIFA titles, EA SPORTS start their annual process of dropping information. It typically starts around EA Play at E3, but this year has been a little different to say the least.

Back at the online EA Play event, the developers revealed small snippets of what was to come – as well as information about the dual entitlement program. Since then, we’ve got a little more information about career mode, Ultimate Team, and even Volta.

Following some gameplay footage leaking online, the dev team are set to roll out their first in gameplay focused reveal of FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 gameplay trailer

The reveal, which happens at 4 pm BST/11 am EDT/8 am PDT and 5 pm CEST on August 4, will reveal a better look at what we can expect to see game in and game out in FIFA 21.

In year’s past, these trailers have focused on goalkeepers, new attacking movement, new defensive capabilities, and even the quick tactics menu.

With FIFA 21 taking a step to next-gen, we should get all this and much more – especially when it comes to previously announced creatives. Hopefully, attackers don’t just stand around and wait for the ball, but, use their pace to get free of a hulking defender.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jmliox1trPQ

As for everything else, EA have already announced that they will be revealing details about specific modes throughout August, but they haven’t revealed any specific dates just yet.

Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and Career should all be set for changes in one way or another if leaks are to be believed.