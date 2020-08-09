Chelsea legend Petr Cech gets FIFA 21 ICON card

Legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech has been confirmed as the second new icon for FIFA 21 ahead of a full reveal from EA SPORTS.

Each and every, as the hype builds for the next FIFA title, fans are desperate to get details. Be that news about gameplay changes, new features in Ultimate Team, or getting their favorite team’s stadium in-game, the hype always kicks into overdrive.

With EA SPORTS revealing that the number of highly sought after icons will be expanding to 100, the hunt has been on for early details. The devs had confirmed Eric Cantona as the first new Icon, with 11 set to join him in the expanded pool.

Now, the FIFA developers have revealed their next Icon in the form of legendary Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Petr Cech FIFA 21 Icon card

The announcement came on August 8, as EA SPORTS posted a photo of the former Chelsea and Arsenal shot-stopper on Twitter. As you could imagine, fans got excited.

Cech, who retired at the end of the 2019 season and returned to Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor, joins the legendary goalkeepers like Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, and former rival Jens Lehman as a new Icon.

Though, there is no telling just yet what his ratings might be. They will, surely, come as EA reveals the full crop of new Icons on August 10.

As for who might join Cech as a part of the next crop of legends is unknown. Some rumors have suggested that we’ll see more modern-day legends like Xavi, Samuel Eto’o, and even Maicon.

What we do, though, is that the wait to see whose getting the honor of being an Icon won’t last that much longer. We’ll be covering EA’s reveal on August 10, so be sure to keep following Dexerto and UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for the latest news and updates.