FIFA 21 Ultimate Team changes leaked: FUT Champs & Division Rivals

Ultimate Team looks set to undergo a few changes in FIFA 21 after leaks have revealed tweaks to both Division Rivals and FUT Champs competitions.

With FIFA 21 on the horizon, we’re at that point where leaks start to crop up even though everyone is a little skeptical about what they hear or see.

EA SPORTS have been striking down FIFA 21 content that has been shared online of late – with the main one coming from a game between Liverpool and Manchester City. In these leaked videos, fans who saw them before they were taken down got a glimpse at the supposed new start screen, menus, and a touch of gameplay.

Even though the leaks have quickly dried up since then, some fans have been able to uncover new details about changes supposedly coming in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 Division Rivals changes

A photo posted by the FUT21BetaLeaks Twitter account revealed that Division Rivals looks set for a bit of an overhaul.

According to the description shown in the image, players will have 40 games to build up their weekly ranking. However, you won't be locked out of Division Rivals once you’ve played those 40 games.

Apparently, you will be able to continue on past the new limit to build up additional skill and FUT Champions points. Yet, you won’t be able to change your Division Rivals ranking if you’ve completed the 40 games.

Div rivals pic.twitter.com/gN8CXztfxz — FIFA 21 Leaks (@FUT21BetaLeaks) July 27, 2020

FIFA 21 FUT Champs changes

On top of that, FUT Donk – a popular Ultimate Team leaker – noted that when it comes to Weekend League, the Top 100 will be no more.

Instead, the top rank is set to expand to the Top 200. This would, no doubt, change the payout when it comes to weekly rewards but will also allow players who barely miss out on on the Top 100 to finally get their moment in the sun.

Everything we know about #FIFA21 so far



- 12 new icons (Eto'o 🇨🇲 and Cantona 🇫🇷 confirmed)



- Real world Referees added (Mike Dean confirmed)



- FIFA Points have a cap spend control



- WL is top 200 instead of 100



- Rival rank point games capped at 40



- Objectives reworked — Donk - FUT Trader 🅙 (@FUTDonk) July 26, 2020

Obviously, with this information stemming from the beta, it might not be locked in. EA will be testing things and could change it ahead of the early access release.

We’ll just have to wait and see what they’ve got up their sleeve.