How to use FIFA 21 Gameplay Rewind feature in-game

EA SPORTS appear to have taken some inspiration from Forza Motorsport and have announced a brand new replay feature for FIFA 21 – Gameplay Rewind.

This addition does seem awfully similar to that of Microsoft Studios' Forza series, which allows players to have a second crack at something by activating it. In the case of driving, this might be a dodgy turn or a collision that puts you in fifth rather than first.

Advertisement

In FIFA 21, missing a sitter might be a thing of the past for those who decide to use this new feature, as you can replay big moments of a match.

FIFA 21 replay feature confirmed, but not for all modes

The new feature was unveiled as part of EA SPORTS' gameplay reveal package, released on August 4.

Advertisement

Read More: Custom Tactics set for major overhaul in FIFA 21

In their gameplay trailer, players might have been surprised to see that a striker was able to watch their shot sail over the bar, only to re-take their effort moments later. That's how replay works.

(Replay feature timestamped at 2:45 below)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jmliox1trPQ

"Don't worry if you miss your chance, have another go of striking it just right with new Gameplay Rewind in Kick-Off mode for a second shot at perfection," the narrator says in the trailer.

Advertisement

Those who would like to use their feature, even just to test it out, here's a step-by-step guide on how it works.

How to use FIFA 21 Gameplay Rewind

Jump into FIFA 21.

Load up Kick-Off, select the teams, and start a match up.

Select a part of the game you would like to replay. This might be a corner kick, a bad pass, penalty, or a missed opportunity.

Hit the Gameplay Rewind option in-game, which will bring you back a few seconds.

Replay that part and there you go, you've mastered it already.

Ultimate Team players don't need to worry about it, though, as it's only available in Kick-Off. There's not going to be a situation where somebody misses in the last minute on FUT Champions, retakes their shot and scores – thankfully.