FIFA 21 Inter Milan trailer reveals two possible new ICONs

EA SPORTS have signed two new partner clubs in the form of Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, and it looks like former players from Inter may soon arrive as new Ultimate Team ICONs.

The deals were unveiled on August 3 and will be a welcome one for all football fans. Usually, these exclusive partnerships see the arrival of new face scans, stadium content, and all of that was packed into two bite-size trailers for players to see.

Advertisement

The first, for AC Milan, showed off several players who have previously been added to the ICONs list. These include Kaka, Clarence Seedorf, Ronaldinho, Alessandro Nesta, and more.

On the other hand, a few players were afforded a decent deal of time in the Inter Milan trailer that fans haven't been able to play with for some time. They could be the next legends.

Advertisement

New FIFA 21 ICON cards revealed?

Not to be outdone, Inter Milan have also signed on as a partner club! #FIFA21



Should mean more face scans for both 💪 pic.twitter.com/v49rYcHIfr — FIFA 20 FUT News (@UltimateTeamUK) August 3, 2020

As seen in the trailer above, posted to our UltimateTeamUK Twitter account, there are a few Inter greats that made it into the video. These include Javier Zanetti, Juan Sebastian Veron, and a few others.

However, eyebrows will definitely be raised at the inclusion of two others who have been linked to FIFA 21 ICON cards in the past. Samuel Eto'o and Maicon featured in the short clip, but if you blink you might miss them.

Eto'o and Maicon coming in FIFA 21?

As seen in the screenshots below, taken from the trailer, both the former Cameroon and Brazil internationals can be seen.

Advertisement

They are not involved in any gameplay segments, though.

FIFA 21's ICONs list will comprise 100 players this year, which is 12 more than last year's offering. Eric Cantona has already been confirmed, while Diego Forlan has been teasing the possibility of his inclusion on social media.

Once more are announced, we'll be the first to let you know.