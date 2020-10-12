FIFA 21 Ultimate Scream Halloween promo countdown: Start time, predictions - Dexerto

FIFA 21 is officially out, and fans have had their hands all over the Ultimate Team grind for a weekend so far… now Weekend League is on the horizon, and you need a killer FUT squad; here’s five FIFA teams ready for the big leagues.

The early FIFA Ultimate Team grind is always tricky. Do you drop all your coins straight into a beast starter squad and dominate Division Rivals, or do you play it slow and steady and build up for that team with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr?

Well, a key to that is placing high in the Weekend League ⁠— the first of which will kick-off on Friday, Oct. 16 ⁠— and to do that you do need a killer FUT squad.

Here’s five FUT teams, ranging from 25k to 500k, that could be the difference between winning and losing in one of the toughest challenges FIFA has to offer: the Ultimate Team Weekend League. Without further ado, let’s get underway.

Last time out, we allowed a minimum bar of 90 for chemistry in Dexerto’s best starter squads article. That isn’t going to cut it in the Weekend League, unfortunately, meaning we’ll need 100 for league squads and hybrids alike.

As always, all prices are courtesy of FUTBIN. Keep in mind too, the FUT market is volatile; the listed prices may fluctuate slightly at stages in the opening weeks.

Hybrid Weekend League squad: 25k

This is the cheapest Weekend League squad we’re going to show you, and it proves that you can head into the top-level competition armed with some pretty lethal stars, all for a cheaper price that doesn’t knock around your coin stash.

Anderson Talisca and Quincy Promes are the keys to unlocking this WL team’s potential in the thick of the action. Alex Teixeira and Donyell Malen may be fast-paced threats at the top of the 4-4-2 formation, but the midfield duo create the game.

Use David Neres and new Leeds signing Raphinha to poke and prod at your opponent’s defence, before Promes and Talisca either play a killer through ball, a whipped over wide cross, or simply run at the goals themselves ⁠— they can do it all.

Stefan De Vrij lies in the heart of the defence too, key to defending the backline. Bruno Peres and Ridgeciano Haps should get forward, so be ready to switch to your Dutch defender and do a little last-ditch defending; it’s worth it for all the goals.

Total Cost

PS4: 28k

Xbox One: 26k

Origin PC: 27k

La Liga squad: 50k

We’ve had a hybrid squad, yes, but now let’s keep it simple. La Liga has plenty of top talents available for quite cheap, meaning we can eke a solid Weekend League out for 50k.

This Spanish squad shines in the midfield. French playmaker Nabil Fekir has been back to his best in FIFA 21, playing well above his 83 rating, while Marcos Llorente has been another shock star among La Liga’s midfield stock. Cover star João Félix joins them on the left.

Gerard Moreno plays as a target man between fast-paced Ansu Fati and Rodrygo.

There are two clear upgrade paths for this squad. The first is swapping out Felipe for defensive titan Eder Militao. The Real Madrid defender costs around 25k, but this FIFA he’s worth every single cent ⁠— he plays far above his 80 rating.

The second is Ansu Fati’s new in-form card from Team of the Week 2. The red-hot Barcelona youngster has a cracking upgrade; well worth the 20k price jump.

Total Cost

PS4: 54k

Xbox One: 48k

Origin PC: 63k

Premier League squad: 100k

Just like we said in our Starter Squad article, everyone loves the Premier League ⁠— some of the world’s biggest footballing names have moved there in recent years, and it’s televised around the world too ⁠— here’s a 100k squad for the league.

The team itself is based around a balanced midfield, with pacey wide wingers and fullbacks to stretch opponent’s thin and take advantage of FIFA 21’s speed hike.

Richarlson is the big money signing (around 23k) while United’s midfield marshall Donny van de Beek should work overtime as the center of the spine.

There’s also a few surprise wonder-picks in the Premier League squad too. Steven Bergwijn has shone above his price tag (15k) so far this year, and Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic is a steal at just a cheap 6k on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you want to splash 10k more, add Leeds’ Rodrigo up top; he’s a beast this year.

Total Cost

PS4: 101k

Xbox One: 97k

Origin PC: 106k

Hybrid Weekend League squad 2: 250k

The Serie A finally gets some love in our squads articles in this 250k team, which splashes some of the best cards from the Premier League and La Liga to boot.

The Italian competition boasts some of the strongest attackers in FIFA 21, including Douglas Costa, Ciro Immobile, and Paulo Dybala. Radja Naingollan also rounds out the Serie A attack, in a personal favourite of mine so far in the new FUT campaign.

The backline is built around this year’s meta FUT defender Eder Militao, with rock-solid Manchester City star Fernandinho partnering him. Bruno Peres and Alex Telles (who you may have to snipe early if you want to grab him) spread out on the wings.

We’ve also splashed in a One to Watch card, released in the latest OTW team. Achraf Hakimi is a stellar speedster in FIFA 21 so far, and his OTW card goes for just 25k. A proper bargain.

Total Cost

PS4: 263k

Xbox One: 266k

Origin PC: 244k

Big Spender Weekend League squad: 500k

Here’s where things get really exciting. If you’ve managed to trade or pack your way to 500k, then you’re set for a while. You can slap together a nasty looking Weekend League team, and get to work climbing for Gold or Elite.

For this final team, we’ve gone with the Prem again. There’s plenty of meta cards to pick from here, and they’re all relatively expensive; but totally worth it.

Where do we start?

Well, Gareth Bale out on the wing is a delicacy not many Weekend League teams can afford at the moment. He slices into the budget ⁠— the Welshman costs around 100k ⁠— but he’s very much a focal point of the Premier League squad’s attack.

Gabriel Jesus and Wilfred Zaha are obvious picks; in FIFA 21, pace is king all over again, and these two come loaded with deadly speed. The same goes for Georginio Wijnaldum, who will be attacking down the left for the team.

Liverpool’s new man Thiago Alcantara will play a deeper role on the right, while Merseyside rival Allan is the pivot to bring it all together. Allan has been the pick of the litter in FIFA 21 so far ⁠— the Brazilian Everton star won’t disappoint for 90k.

Total Cost

PS4: 501k

Xbox One: 475k

Origin PC: 500k

So there you have it; the five best Weekend League squads to get you off on the right foot (pun very much intended) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s biggest challenge mode, the FUT Champions competition.

If you aren’t quite up to this level just yet, make sure you check out our FUT Starter Squad suggestions ⁠— they’ll take your game to the next level early on in FIFA 21.