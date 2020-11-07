 How to complete Isco Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Isco Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 7/Nov/2020 18:14 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 19:33

by Bill Cooney
Isco RTTF SBC
EA Sports

Share

FUT

EA SPORTS have released another Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, this time for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

The valuable RTTF event cards are finally in FIFA 21 for the Champion’s League, and the latest SBC features the one and only Isco from Real Madrid. The Spanish CAM sees a decent overall rating boost up to an 86.

Let’s take a look at stats for the new card, along with the challenges and how to complete them:

Isco Road to the Final SBC stats

Isco Road to the Final SBC card stats
FUTBIN
Stats for Isco’s RTTF SBC card.

Isco is normally an 84 OVR, but he does get some nice stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. Definitely worth noting is that 91 Dribbling, combined with an 84 Passing, means he can provide a lot on the offensive end.

His Physical stats are lacking though, to say the very least – as a 62 Physicality leaves a bit to be desired. He does see a small increase in every stat, but unless you’re a big Real Madrid or Isco fan, the physical stats might make you think twice.

Isco Road to the Final SBC requirements

There are two different challenges to complete in order to grab Isco’s new Road to the Final card, which have a current combined cost of about 66,000 – 77,000 coins, depending on your platform.

Real Madrid

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Isco Real Madrid SBC solution
FUTBIN
Cheap solution for Isco’s Real Madrid challenge.

Top Form

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Isco Top Form Solution
FUTBIN
Solution for Isco’s Top Form SBC in FIFA 21.

Is this SBC worth doing?

Judging by the current in-game stats on this RTTF card, Isco might not be one that a lot of players look at as a mainstay in their squad. However, all that said, Real Madrid are always favored to go deep in the Champions League, which means this card most likely will continue to get boosted, making it a lot more worthwhile in the long run.

It’s also at least 10,000 cheaper than the Mason Mount RTTF SBC that also just came out, and since Real Madrid will likely go further in the UCL than Chelsea, this one might be a sneaky one to do right now.

Whatever you choose to do, you’ll have one week until it expires on November 14 to make your decision. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Road to the Final SBCs, Requirements, and more.

FIFA

How to complete Road to the Final Kounde objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 6/Nov/2020 21:29

by Nate Searl
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA SBC Solutions

EA Sports have added a new Road to the Final card to FIFA 21 for Jules Kounde of Sevilla, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The Road to the Final promo is now live in FIFA 21 and with it comes the Road to the Final Kounde objective. If you complete the five separate tasks, you will earn an exclusive card for Jules Kounde.

The best part of Objectives is that they don’t require you to trade in cards like SBCs, but you will need to complete a set of five different tasks. Here, we will show you the card and how to beat all the objectives to get it for yourself.

Road to the Final Kounde stats

Road to the Final Kounde Objective FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Kounde gets some nice stat boosts for his Road to the Final card

Kounde’s Road to the Final card is a massive upgrade from his standard gold card. He goes from a 76 overall CB to an 82. He gets a 10 point boost to his pace and a 6 point boost to his defense. Both of these stats are important for CBs.

Since he’s from France and plays in LaLiga, he has good chemistry links with other popular defenders like Ferland Mendy and Aymeric Laporte. This card should be well worth the time investment to complete the objective.

How to complete the objective

There are five objectives to complete to unlock the card. All of them require a squad with at least 8 LaLiga players.

  • Swift Scorer: Score 4 Finesse goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Launching Forward: Assist 5 goals using LaLiga Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Linking LaLiga: Assist in 15 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Scoring in Spain: Score 12 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Winning Ways: Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
FIFA 21 Road to the Finals Kounde objective
FUTWIZ
Here are the 10 best cards from LaLiga

With the players shown here, you can make a team that should easily be able to beat your opponents. If you don’t can’t afford these cards, there are plenty of other cheaper options as well.

Remember that you can only complete these challenges in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic. To get there, go to “play’ then select “friendlies” and “play online.’ You can find the RTTF Classic mode here.

So, there you have it, all we know about the new Kounde Road to the Final objective. Remember to follow us on Twitter for more FIFA 21 stories and guides @UltimateTeamUK.