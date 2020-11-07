EA SPORTS have released another Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, this time for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

The valuable RTTF event cards are finally in FIFA 21 for the Champion’s League, and the latest SBC features the one and only Isco from Real Madrid. The Spanish CAM sees a decent overall rating boost up to an 86.

Let’s take a look at stats for the new card, along with the challenges and how to complete them:

Isco Road to the Final SBC stats

Isco is normally an 84 OVR, but he does get some nice stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. Definitely worth noting is that 91 Dribbling, combined with an 84 Passing, means he can provide a lot on the offensive end.

His Physical stats are lacking though, to say the very least – as a 62 Physicality leaves a bit to be desired. He does see a small increase in every stat, but unless you’re a big Real Madrid or Isco fan, the physical stats might make you think twice.

Isco Road to the Final SBC requirements

There are two different challenges to complete in order to grab Isco’s new Road to the Final card, which have a current combined cost of about 66,000 – 77,000 coins, depending on your platform.

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Is this SBC worth doing?

Judging by the current in-game stats on this RTTF card, Isco might not be one that a lot of players look at as a mainstay in their squad. However, all that said, Real Madrid are always favored to go deep in the Champions League, which means this card most likely will continue to get boosted, making it a lot more worthwhile in the long run.

It’s also at least 10,000 cheaper than the Mason Mount RTTF SBC that also just came out, and since Real Madrid will likely go further in the UCL than Chelsea, this one might be a sneaky one to do right now.

Whatever you choose to do, you’ll have one week until it expires on November 14 to make your decision. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Road to the Final SBCs, Requirements, and more.