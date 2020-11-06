How to complete Road to the Final Kounde objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

EA Sports have added a new Road to the Final card to FIFA 21 for Jules Kounde of Sevilla, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The Road to the Final promo is now live in FIFA 21 and with it comes the Road to the Final Kounde objective. If you complete the five separate tasks, you will earn an exclusive card for Jules Kounde.

The best part of Objectives is that they don’t require you to trade in cards like SBCs, but you will need to complete a set of five different tasks. Here, we will show you the card and how to beat all the objectives to get it for yourself.

Road to the Final Kounde stats

Kounde’s Road to the Final card is a massive upgrade from his standard gold card. He goes from a 76 overall CB to an 82. He gets a 10 point boost to his pace and a 6 point boost to his defense. Both of these stats are important for CBs.

Since he’s from France and plays in LaLiga, he has good chemistry links with other popular defenders like Ferland Mendy and Aymeric Laporte. This card should be well worth the time investment to complete the objective.

How to complete the objective

There are five objectives to complete to unlock the card. All of them require a squad with at least 8 LaLiga players.

Swift Scorer: Score 4 Finesse goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Launching Forward: Assist 5 goals using LaLiga Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Linking LaLiga: Assist in 15 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Scoring in Spain: Score 12 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Winning Ways: Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

With the players shown here, you can make a team that should easily be able to beat your opponents. If you don’t can’t afford these cards, there are plenty of other cheaper options as well.

Remember that you can only complete these challenges in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic. To get there, go to “play’ then select “friendlies” and “play online.’ You can find the RTTF Classic mode here.

