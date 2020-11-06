 How to complete Road to the Final Kounde objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Road to the Final Kounde objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 6/Nov/2020 21:29

by Nate Searl
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA SBC Solutions

EA Sports have added a new Road to the Final card to FIFA 21 for Jules Kounde of Sevilla, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The Road to the Final promo is now live in FIFA 21 and with it comes the Road to the Final Kounde objective. If you complete the five separate tasks, you will earn an exclusive card for Jules Kounde.

The best part of Objectives is that they don’t require you to trade in cards like SBCs, but you will need to complete a set of five different tasks. Here, we will show you the card and how to beat all the objectives to get it for yourself.

Road to the Final Kounde stats

Road to the Final Kounde Objective FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Kounde gets some nice stat boosts for his Road to the Final card

Kounde’s Road to the Final card is a massive upgrade from his standard gold card. He goes from a 76 overall CB to an 82. He gets a 10 point boost to his pace and a 6 point boost to his defense. Both of these stats are important for CBs.

Since he’s from France and plays in LaLiga, he has good chemistry links with other popular defenders like Ferland Mendy and Aymeric Laporte. This card should be well worth the time investment to complete the objective.

How to complete the objective

There are five objectives to complete to unlock the card. All of them require a squad with at least 8 LaLiga players.

  • Swift Scorer: Score 4 Finesse goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Launching Forward: Assist 5 goals using LaLiga Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Linking LaLiga: Assist in 15 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Scoring in Spain: Score 12 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Winning Ways: Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
FIFA 21 Road to the Finals Kounde objective
FUTWIZ
Here are the 10 best cards from LaLiga

With the players shown here, you can make a team that should easily be able to beat your opponents. If you don’t can’t afford these cards, there are plenty of other cheaper options as well.

Remember that you can only complete these challenges in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic. To get there, go to “play’ then select “friendlies” and “play online.’ You can find the RTTF Classic mode here.

So, there you have it, all we know about the new Kounde Road to the Final objective. Remember to follow us on Twitter for more FIFA 21 stories and guides @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

Best SBCs & Objectives to complete in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:55 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 19:26

by Nate Searl
Best FIFA 21 FUT SBCs and Objectives
EA Sports

Share

Objective SBC

Completing SBCs and Objectives are great ways to get packs and players for your FIFA 21 FUT squad for free. Here are the ones that give the best rewards that you absolutely need to complete. 

If you don’t want to dish out real money for packs, SBCs and Objectives are great tools that can help you get the cards you need. Not all of them will be worth doing, however, so we’re here to tell you which ones are worth your time and investment.

Without further ado, here are the best SBCs and Objectives to complete.

Hybrid Leagues and Hybrid Nations SBCs

Both the Hybrid Leagues and the Hybrid Nations SBCs will earn you a tradeable rare mega pack for completing them. You also get packs for completing each leg of these SBCs, meaning you will get five in total from doing both.

Completing these isn’t overly expensive, but the challenges are tricky to figure out on your own. Be sure to check out our guide for completing these SBCs so you don’t end up wasting your coins.

FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs in EA Play
EA SPORTS
A look at the different Hybrid Leagues and Nations SBCs

You can also complete the League and Nation Hybrid SBC, as the different challenges will get you packs, but it’s not nearly as important as the other two in the group since the final reward is a kit and 13,000 coins.

Marquee Matchups SBCs

The Marquee Matchups and UEFA Marquee Matchups SBCs happen each week in FIFA 21 and you can complete them for packs. These SBCs generally aren’t very expensive and don’t require any loyalty or position changes. Doing these every week is a great way to get cards.

We provide solutions for these every week as well, so be sure to check them out!

The Silver Beasts Objective

FIFA 21 SBCs Objectives
EA SPORTS
The different challenges for the Silver Beasts Objective

Completing the Silver Beasts Objective will get you multiple 75+ rated rare players along with a rare mega pack. This makes it one of the best objectives to get done, especially if you’re just starting your FUT journey.

One thing to note about this Objective is that it will require you to complete a Silver Stars objective to get a Silver TOTW player. You will also have to play several FUT Friendlies. Don’t worry though – Friendlies are still a great way to get coins and experience.

Player Objectives and SBCs

Currently, there aren’t any amazing player objectives or SBCs that are worth investing the time or coins to get. We will keep this updated, however, to let you know which players are worth emptying your pockets for!