The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 31, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Team of the Season has started, with the “Community” squad already live.

Before we get to see two more super-boosted TOTS lineups, however, it’s time for our regularly scheduled programme; Team of the Week.

This time around, the TOTW squad should be pretty cracking too. There’s a number of big names all set to be crowned with their latest in-forms, including Antoine Griezmann, Marco Verratti, and enigmatic French maestro Dimitri Payet. Brazillian duo Alex Sandro and Oscar are also in with a shout.

Chris Wood also all but punched his TOTW ticket with a hat-trick.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when TOTW 31 will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 31 start time

On April 28, FIFA publishers EA will release the thirty-first batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 31 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time).

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 31 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 31 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 31 cards slip ⁠— it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.

That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 31 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 31 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our upgrade tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Jordan Pickford – Everton – 81→84

Justin Biljow – Feyernood – 76→80

Claudio Bravo – Real Betis – 77→81

Alex Sandro – Juventus – 85→88

Grimaldo – Benfica – 84→86

Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan – 76→80

Jonny Evans – Leicester City – 80→83

Iñigo Martínez – Athletic Bilbao – 80→84

Sokratis – Olympiacos – 79→81

Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow – 80→83

Salih Uçan – Alanyaspor – 70→78

Davy Klaassen – Ajax – 77→81→84

Ondrej Duda – FC Koln – 75→80

Marco Verratti – PSG – 86→89

Federico Higuain – Inter Miami – 73→78

Oscar – Shanghai SIPG – 83→86

Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim – 82→84→86

Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kiev – 80→83

Georges-Kévin N’Koudou – Beşiktaş – 75→80

Javier Puado – Espanyol – 72→78

Dimitri Payet – Marseille – 82→86

Michael de Leeuw – FC Emmen – 68→74

Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona – 87→88→89→91

Breel Embolo – Borussia Monchengladbach – 78→84

Chris Wood – Burnley – 78→82

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers – 73→77

Burak Yilmaz – Lille – 78→82→85

Marko Arnautovic – Shanghai SIPG – 82→85

Joel Pohjanpalo – Union Berlin – 72→76

Will Grigg – MK Dons – 65→74

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 31.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!