FIFA 21 TOTW 24 predictions: Kane, Insigne, Morata

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 24 is almost upon us, and while it might not be shaping up to be the best squad ever, there should be some nice cards. Here are our predictions.

The second team of the What If promo for FIFA 21 is here, and will soon be replaced by another promo – with leaks suggesting FUT Player Days will return on March 12.

Regardless, after a week of derby-filled action in world football, Team of the Week will be back on Wednesday before the new promo releases.

In a round of games that saw Bayern Munich defeat Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United snap Manchester City’s record winning streak, and Fulham pile on Liverpool’s misery, Team of the Week is shaping to be an interesting squad. So, let’s get into the predictions.

As noted, it’s looking like an interesting squad, and we’ve got Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata, Lorenzo Insigne, Jordi Alba, and Alexis Sanchez headlining our predictions.

It’s a bit of a top-heavy selection, but Kane seems a shoo-in after two goals and two assists against Crystal Palace. Similarly, Morata, Sanchez, and Insigne’s goal-scoring prowess should see them included too.

Aside from those, we’ve got matchwinning center-backs in the form of Seb Coates, Gianluca Mancini, and Tosin Adarabioyo. Plus, Luke Shaw earns a nod for his performance against City.

FIFA 21 TOTW 24 Predictions | Team of the Week 24

GK: Alberto Brignoli – Empoli

GK: Jeremías Ledesma – Cadiz CF

LB: Luke Shaw – Manchester United

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

RB: Pavel Kaderabek – Hoffenheim

RB: Miki Yamane – Kawasaki Frontale

CB: Seb Coates – Sporting Lisbon

CB: Gianluca Mancini – Roma

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham

CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

CM: Sérgio Oliveira – Porto

CM: Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

CM: Jean Lucas – Lyon

CAM: Romarinho – Al-Ittihad

LM: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

RW: Steven Berghuis – Feyernoord

LW: Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan

LW: Ryan Kent – Rangers

CF: Andre Ayew – Swansea City

ST: Harry Kane – Spurs

ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

ST: Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey

ST: Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moscow

ST: Matt Jay – Exeter

TOTW 24 Silver Stars prediction – Dodo

In terms of a Silver Stars player, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Dodo seems a reasonable shout.

The Brazillian full-back, who is 72-rated in FIFA, bagged the only goal in a one-nil win over rivals Olimpik Donetsk, as well as keeping a clean sheet and earning MOTM honors.

😍 Maycon's smart assist and Dodo's accurate shot ⚽ Shakhtar won the derby! 💥#OlimpikShakhtar pic.twitter.com/qIyczXlIXd — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) March 7, 2021

When is FIFA TOTW 24 releasing?

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 24 and aren’t official in any way. If FUT Player Days is the next promo, EA might have some plans already for cards.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway to find out. Team of the Week 24 will be released on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 PM GMT.