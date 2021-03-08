FIFA 21 TOTW 24 predictions: Kane, Insigne, Morata

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 24 is almost upon us, and while it might not be shaping up to be the best squad ever, there should be some nice cards. Here are our predictions.
The second team of the What If promo for FIFA 21 is here, and will soon be replaced by another promo – with leaks suggesting FUT Player Days will return on March 12.
Advertisement
Regardless, after a week of derby-filled action in world football, Team of the Week will be back on Wednesday before the new promo releases.
In a round of games that saw Bayern Munich defeat Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United snap Manchester City’s record winning streak, and Fulham pile on Liverpool’s misery, Team of the Week is shaping to be an interesting squad. So, let’s get into the predictions.
Advertisement
As noted, it’s looking like an interesting squad, and we’ve got Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata, Lorenzo Insigne, Jordi Alba, and Alexis Sanchez headlining our predictions.
- Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown
It’s a bit of a top-heavy selection, but Kane seems a shoo-in after two goals and two assists against Crystal Palace. Similarly, Morata, Sanchez, and Insigne’s goal-scoring prowess should see them included too.
Advertisement
Aside from those, we’ve got matchwinning center-backs in the form of Seb Coates, Gianluca Mancini, and Tosin Adarabioyo. Plus, Luke Shaw earns a nod for his performance against City.
FIFA 21 TOTW 24 Predictions | Team of the Week 24
- GK: Alberto Brignoli – Empoli
- GK: Jeremías Ledesma – Cadiz CF
- LB: Luke Shaw – Manchester United
- LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
- RB: Pavel Kaderabek – Hoffenheim
- RB: Miki Yamane – Kawasaki Frontale
- CB: Seb Coates – Sporting Lisbon
- CB: Gianluca Mancini – Roma
- CB: Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham
- CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- CM: Sérgio Oliveira – Porto
- CM: Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
- CM: Jean Lucas – Lyon
- CAM: Romarinho – Al-Ittihad
- LM: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
- RW: Steven Berghuis – Feyernoord
- LW: Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan
- LW: Ryan Kent – Rangers
- CF: Andre Ayew – Swansea City
- ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
- ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus
- ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta
- ST: Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey
- ST: Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moscow
- ST: Matt Jay – Exeter
TOTW 24 Silver Stars prediction – Dodo
In terms of a Silver Stars player, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Dodo seems a reasonable shout.
Advertisement
The Brazillian full-back, who is 72-rated in FIFA, bagged the only goal in a one-nil win over rivals Olimpik Donetsk, as well as keeping a clean sheet and earning MOTM honors.
😍 Maycon's smart assist and Dodo's accurate shot ⚽ Shakhtar won the derby! 💥#OlimpikShakhtar pic.twitter.com/qIyczXlIXd
— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) March 7, 2021
Advertisement
When is FIFA TOTW 24 releasing?
Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 24 and aren’t official in any way. If FUT Player Days is the next promo, EA might have some plans already for cards.
Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway to find out. Team of the Week 24 will be released on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 PM GMT.