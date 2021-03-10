The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 24, is now on its way in Ultimate Team — here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.
Well, we all know who’ll be leading the lineup this week: Harry Kane.
Tottenham’s star had a field day against Crystal Palace, scoring twice and setting up two more in a 4–1 win. His MOTM performance was iced with a record-breaking moment for Kane and teammate Heung-Min Son; the pair have now combined for more goals in a season than any Premier League duo in history.
Expect Kane (who may get a record-breaker card) to be joined by other forwards like Alvaro Morata, Alexis Sanchez, and Lorenzo Insigne in the TOTW 24 lineup.
Luke Shaw and Seb Coates may also get the in-form nod.
Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.
Team of the Week 24 start time
On Mar. 10, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 24 promo will begin at 6pm (UK), as per usual.
That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.
These boosted TOTW 24 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 24 leaks
So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 24 cards slip — the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.
- Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown
If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 24 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 24 predictions
While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 24 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.
Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:
- Alberto Brignoli – Empoli
- Jeremías Ledesma – Cadiz CF
- Luke Shaw – Manchester United
- Jordi Alba – Barcelona
- Pavel Kaderabek – Hoffenheim
- Miki Yamane – Kawasaki Frontale
- Seb Coates – Sporting Lisbon
- Gianluca Mancini – Roma
- Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham
- Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- Sérgio Oliveira – Porto
- Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
- Jean Lucas – Lyon
- Romarinho – Al-Ittihad
- Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
- Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord
- Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan
- Ryan Kent – Rangers
- Andre Ayew – Swansea City
- Harry Kane – Spurs
- Alvaro Morata – Juventus
- Luis Muriel – Atalanta
- Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey
- Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moscow
- Matt Jay – Exeter
So, there you have it — Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 24.
Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!