The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 24, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Well, we all know who’ll be leading the lineup this week: Harry Kane.

Tottenham’s star had a field day against Crystal Palace, scoring twice and setting up two more in a 4–1 win. His MOTM performance was iced with a record-breaking moment for Kane and teammate Heung-Min Son; the pair have now combined for more goals in a season than any Premier League duo in history.

Advertisement

Expect Kane (who may get a record-breaker card) to be joined by other forwards like Alvaro Morata, Alexis Sanchez, and Lorenzo Insigne in the TOTW 24 lineup.

Luke Shaw and Seb Coates may also get the in-form nod.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 24 start time

On Mar. 10, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 24 promo will begin at 6pm (UK), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

Advertisement

These boosted TOTW 24 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 24 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 24 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 24 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 24 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 24 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Advertisement

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Alberto Brignoli – Empoli

Jeremías Ledesma – Cadiz CF

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

Jordi Alba – Barcelona

Pavel Kaderabek – Hoffenheim

Miki Yamane – Kawasaki Frontale

Seb Coates – Sporting Lisbon

Gianluca Mancini – Roma

Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Sérgio Oliveira – Porto

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

Jean Lucas – Lyon

Romarinho – Al-Ittihad

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord

Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan

Ryan Kent – Rangers

Andre Ayew – Swansea City

Harry Kane – Spurs

Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey

Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moscow

Matt Jay – Exeter

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 24.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!