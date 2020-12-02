 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 LIVE: countdown, TOTW leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 2/Dec/2020 7:23

by Isaac McIntyre
Griezmann in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team team of the week image.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 10, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

We’ll be honest right up front; this probably won’t be the best Team of the Week we’ve ever seen, but there’ll still be plenty of hidden gems in the squad nonetheless.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Barcelona’s Antoine Greizmann, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman look to be the standout players – with plenty of solid, if unspectacular cards, also in the running for TOTW 10.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 10 start time

On November 25, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the tenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 10 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 10 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Iago Aspas could be one of the best FIFA 21 stars in the next Team of the Week.
EA SPORTS
Iago Aspas could be one of the best FIFA 21 stars in the next Team of the Week.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 leaks

Three weeks ago, EA SPORTS accidentally revealed a number of upgraded players early, totally by accident. In TOTW 8 and 9, they were extra careful to avoid that mistake. TOTW 10, however, appears to have had the same fate befall it.

Twelve players across the starting TOTW lineup, and the sub bench, were revealed early in FIFA 21 through the Ultimate Team Weekend League player pick packs. The next Team of the Week isn’t released until Dec. 2, but the players arrived early.

Here’s the dozen leaked players who have already been found.

Leaked TOTW 10 players

  • Lautaro Martinez
  • Iago Aspas
  • Fabian Peña
  • Ruben Aguilar
  • Florian Neuhaus
  • Wout Weghorst
  • Dani Pacheco
  • Raphinha
  • Toko Ekambi 
  • Benoît Costil
  • Antoine Griezmann
  • Benjamin Mendy

If more leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 10 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Griezmann is one of twelve FUT stars seemingly already confirmed for TOTW 10.
EA SPORTS
Griezmann is one of twelve FUT stars seemingly already confirmed for TOTW 10.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 10 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Sam Johnstone – West Bromwich Albion
  • Fernando Pacheco – Alaves
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • Ruben Aguilar – AS Monaco
  • Gaetano Letizia – Benevento
  • Alessio Romangoli – AC Milan
  • Sean Morrison – Cardiff City
  • Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln
  • Davy Klaasen – Ajax
  • Florian Nehaus – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • Miguel Veloso – Hellas Verona
  • Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki-F
  • Raphinha – Leeds United
  • Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • Philip Zinckernagel – FK Bodø/Glimt
  • Karl Toko-Ekambi – Lyon
  • Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich
  • Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • Mbaye Diagne – Galatasary 
  • Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona
  • Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg
  • Mama Samba Baldé – Dijon
EA SPORTS
Early TOTW 10 leaks seem to confirm Benjamin Mendy will be one of the IF cards this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 10. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA

Best FIFA 21 Pro Clubs custom tactics & formations

Published: 2/Dec/2020 5:01 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 6:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Pro Clubs

FIFA Pro Clubs players can finally customize their team’s tactics and formations in FIFA 21, but some strategies work better than others. If you want to know what works best and how to do them, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA Pro Clubs has always been a popular mode, but it’s even better in FIFA 21. For the first time ever, players can customize the names and appearances of their AI players. But perhaps more importantly, they can also set up to five preset custom tactics and formations.

It’s a revolutionary feature that gives FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players more control over their team than ever before. Players have been busy trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t. Their efforts have contributed to the development of meta custom tactics formations, much like in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best ones we’ve found, and what sort of players they’re best suited to.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players have many different formations, custom tactics, and player instructions at their disposal. However, through trial and error, only a handful of strategies have reigned supreme. They all have their own strengths and weaknesses and are better suited to different playstyles.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 5-2-1-2

This formation is based on a solid five-man defense with a moderate attacking and defensive style. It’s similar to a typical FIFA 21 Ultimate Team meta formation, but it has plenty of room for players to shine.

First, you’ll want to change the player instructions to have the LB and RB stay back. This will keep everything neat and tidy in the backline and stop defenders from being drawn out of position. This should create fewer opportunities for opponents to exploit.

The playstyle itself is simple. You’ll want to hold the fort in the backline, and either attack on the counter or build-up play slowly with a combination of passes.

This formation is all about patience and precision. It’s best suited to players who prefer a calm and composed playstyle. If that sounds like your cup of tea, it can be devastating. It’s most effective with two human-controlled ST players.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
5-2-1-2 is a good choice for FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players who are defensive-minded.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-2-1

The 4-3-1-1 formation is more about attacking. However, to compensate, you’ll want to set the Defensive Style to Drop Back and have no more than three bars on depth. This will keep your defense tighter without weakening your attack.

It’s also essential to set the Defensive Position on the LCM and RCM to Cover Center. That way, they’ll never deviate from the center and stray wide, which often creates a lethal opening.

This formation and custom tactic works best with a minimum of three human-controlled players. You’ll want them in the ST, CAM, and CDM positions, so they’ll be heavily involved in the build-up.

If you prefer a faster and more aggressive playstyle without being too exposed in defense, this is a good middle-ground. Not everyone wants to park the bus. FIFA 21 Pro Clubs is all about finding a style that suits you and your team.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players who love attacking will benefit from 4-3-2-1.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Drop Back
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 6 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-3 (Holding)

The 4-3-3 (Holding) formation is simple and effective without needing to change too much. It has a rock-solid foundation in the defense and midfield, but it also lets players with flair and creativity shine on the wings.

It also works particularly well with counter-attacks, but at the same time, it’s vulnerable to them. To make things a little more comfortable in defense, you’ll want to set the Defensive Style to Drop Back.

Other than that, you can pretty much leave everything else as it is. The CDM will need to play a pivotal role in defense, though, so you’ll want to make sure a human-controlled player fills the role.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
4-3-3 (Holding) is arguably the safest 4-3-3 formation in FIFA 21 Pro Clubs.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Drop Back
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 3 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-3 (False 9)

The 4-3-3 (False 9) is an excellent alternative to more aggressive 4-3-3 formations. It’s ideal for players who love holding possession. The attack revolves around a deeper-lying CF. He’ll be more involved in the build-up than a typical ST and can help with keeping possession.

This formation works best with a human-controlled LW, CF, and RW. The rest of the team can be AI-controlled, but to make them more competent in defense, you’ll want to set the Player Instructions on the CDM, LB, and RB to Stay Back While Attacking.

You’ll also want to set the CDM’s Defensive Behaviour to Man Mark and Defensive Position to Cover Center. That way, he’ll always remain in the middle and make it significantly harder for your opponents to find a way through.

Last but not least, you can set the goalkeeper to Comes For Crosses in the Saving On Crosses instruction. It will make him save the ball before it finds its way to a target more often than not.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
4-3-3 (False 9) is a wonderful choice for FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players who like keeping possession.

 Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 1 bar
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players have been using in FIFA 21 Pro Clubs.

There are likely more as well, so if you have found a masterplan do share it with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.