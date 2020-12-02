FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 LIVE: countdown, TOTW leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 10, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

We’ll be honest right up front; this probably won’t be the best Team of the Week we’ve ever seen, but there’ll still be plenty of hidden gems in the squad nonetheless.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Barcelona’s Antoine Greizmann, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman look to be the standout players – with plenty of solid, if unspectacular cards, also in the running for TOTW 10.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 10 start time

On November 25, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the tenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 10 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 10 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 leaks

Three weeks ago, EA SPORTS accidentally revealed a number of upgraded players early, totally by accident. In TOTW 8 and 9, they were extra careful to avoid that mistake. TOTW 10, however, appears to have had the same fate befall it.

Twelve players across the starting TOTW lineup, and the sub bench, were revealed early in FIFA 21 through the Ultimate Team Weekend League player pick packs. The next Team of the Week isn’t released until Dec. 2, but the players arrived early.

Here’s the dozen leaked players who have already been found.

Leaked TOTW 10 players

Lautaro Martinez

Iago Aspas

Fabian Peña

Ruben Aguilar

Florian Neuhaus

Wout Weghorst

Dani Pacheco

Raphinha

Toko Ekambi

Benoît Costil

Antoine Griezmann

Benjamin Mendy

If more leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 10 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 10 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Sam Johnstone – West Bromwich Albion

Fernando Pacheco – Alaves

Angelino – RB Leipzig

Ruben Aguilar – AS Monaco

Gaetano Letizia – Benevento

Alessio Romangoli – AC Milan

Sean Morrison – Cardiff City

Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln

Davy Klaasen – Ajax

Florian Nehaus – Borussia Monchengladbach

Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

Miguel Veloso – Hellas Verona

Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki-F

Raphinha – Leeds United

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Philip Zinckernagel – FK Bodø/Glimt

Karl Toko-Ekambi – Lyon

Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg

Mbaye Diagne – Galatasary

Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona

Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg

Mama Samba Baldé – Dijon

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 10. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!