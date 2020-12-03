FIFA YouTuber MattHDGamer signs with Turopium Talent Agency

By the same token, he’s also delighted that the deal has been finalized.

During the course of 2020, Matt has racked up millions of views creating Ultimate Team and Football Manager content for his channel — over 800 million since he started out — making it an exciting coup for Turopium.

The content creator is best known for his FIFA videos on YouTube, where he boasts an impressive 2.42 million subscribers. He joins a talent roster that already comprises the likes of B0aty, James Buckley, and Onscreen – making the move official on December 2.

YouTuber Matt ‘MattHDGamer’ Craig has signed with talent agency Turopium Sports and Entertainment, teasing “big” things coming soon as a result of the partnership.

Talking about the new partnership, he told Dexerto: “I’m very excited to be working with Liam and the team at Turopium. After what has been a very turbulent year for everyone.

“I am very happy to be working with a team that is so committed to my growth as a creator but also ensuring that I am able to get as much from the experience as I put in. Since signing, I have experienced unmatched professionalism which leaves me incredibly confident that I have made the best decision for my future in the industry.”

Nothing in the way of specific plans have been revealed for this deal, though fans should expect future collaborations with other creators as a result.

Liam Parkinson, Managing Director of Turopium Sports and Entertainment, is delighted that the deal is finally over the line.

“Signing Matt is a reflection of the hard work of the team here at Turopium. Our fast growth is a testament to our commitment to ensuring creators receive a higher quality of management than what is typically seen within our industry,” an official statement reads.

“Since day one we have been committed to ensuring that talent not only gets a better level of service, but they feel a part of their own growth and success. I couldn’t be happier to have Matt on-board and I look forward to providing him with a level of service our creators have come to expect from us, whilst also supporting him in becoming even more successful in the gaming space.”

This will be an exciting move for Matt and the agency, of course, but also for his growing fan base as well. With such an established name like Turopium now very much behind the Liverpool supporter, fans will be interested to see where he takes his content next.

Playing his cards close to his chest, he told us: “Keep your eyes peeled, something big is coming soon…”