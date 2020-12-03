Logo
FIFA YouTuber MattHDGamer signs with Turopium Talent Agency

Published: 3/Dec/2020 13:20

by David Purcell
Matthdgamer signs with new talent agency
MattHDGamer / Turopium

YouTuber Matt ‘MattHDGamer’ Craig has signed with talent agency Turopium Sports and Entertainment, teasing “big” things coming soon as a result of the partnership.

The content creator is best known for his FIFA videos on YouTube, where he boasts an impressive 2.42 million subscribers. He joins a talent roster that already comprises the likes of B0aty, James Buckley, and Onscreen – making the move official on December 2.

During the course of 2020, Matt has racked up millions of views creating Ultimate Team and Football Manager content for his channel — over 800 million since he started out — making it an exciting coup for Turopium.

By the same token, he’s also delighted that the deal has been finalized.

MattHDGamer signs for new talent agency

MattHDGamer and Sadio Mane
MattHDGamer, Instagrsm
MattHDGamer is one of the biggest FIFA YouTubers around, and will only strengthen with this new deal.

Talking about the new partnership, he told Dexerto: “I’m very excited to be working with Liam and the team at Turopium. After what has been a very turbulent year for everyone.

“I am very happy to be working with a team that is so committed to my growth as a creator but also ensuring that I am able to get as much from the experience as I put in. Since signing, I have experienced unmatched professionalism which leaves me incredibly confident that I have made the best decision for my future in the industry.”

Nothing in the way of specific plans have been revealed for this deal, though fans should expect future collaborations with other creators as a result.

FIFA 21 next-gen graphics
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 content is what fans have come to expect from the YouTuber.

Liam Parkinson, Managing Director of Turopium Sports and Entertainment, is delighted that the deal is finally over the line.

“Signing Matt is a reflection of the hard work of the team here at Turopium. Our fast growth is a testament to our commitment to ensuring creators receive a higher quality of management than what is typically seen within our industry,” an official statement reads.

“Since day one we have been committed to ensuring that talent not only gets a better level of service, but they feel a part of their own growth and success. I couldn’t be happier to have Matt on-board and I look forward to providing him with a level of service our creators have come to expect from us, whilst also supporting him in becoming even more successful in the gaming space.”

This will be an exciting move for Matt and the agency, of course, but also for his growing fan base as well. With such an established name like Turopium now very much behind the Liverpool supporter, fans will be interested to see where he takes his content next.

Playing his cards close to his chest, he told us: “Keep your eyes peeled, something big is coming soon…”

Travis Scott’s huge Fortnite payout said to top Nike, McDonald’s collabs

Published: 3/Dec/2020 2:27

by Theo Salaun
Epic Games

Travis Scott, rapper and cultural icon, has continually upped the ante for creatives worldwide with his collaborations. According to recent reports, his Epic Games collab on a Fortnite concert is among La Flame’s most profitable ever.

Known personally as Jacques Berman Webster II, professionally as Travis Scott, and during concerts, simply as La Flame, the illustrious rapper has set a stratospheric bar for media collaborations. With his “Cactus Jack” Nike sneakers running wallets dry and his McDonald’s burgers emptying stock, fans might be surprised to find out how closely they were rivaled by his Fortnite profits.

Those profits included merchandise sales, no surprise considering Scott’s successful clothing and pop culture endeavors. Although it was just a nine-minute virtual concert, reports indicate that the 28-year-old rapper earned more from the collab than he did from any of his individual Astroworld tour dates.

According to sources of Forbes’ Abram Brown, Scott “grossed roughly $20 million” from the collaboration with Epic Games (including merchandise sales). Considering the deal’s length, it reportedly out-paces everything from his tours to his Nike and McDonald’s partnerships.

Scott’s 2019 “Astroworld — Wish You Were Here” tour included 57 nights across North America and Europe. Playing his Grammy-nominated album and reaching the peak of his popularity, Scott earned $53.6 million for the entire tour. 

As Forbes similarly reports, the Nike collaboration earns Scott $10 million annually. Even further, the McDonald’s collaboration is expected to have netted him $5 million for the endorsement and around $15 million for merchandise sales.

All in all, that means that Scott’s nine-minute concert and short-term sales from the Fortnite event with Epic Games were more profitable than any individual night of his biggest tour ever while out-performing his Nike collab on a per-year basis. Similarly, without exact numbers confirmed, it appears that the Fortnite deal closely rivals and possibly tops the McDonald’s one. 

travis scott fortnite merchandise
Travis Scott
Scott’s Fortnite merch was extensive…to say the least.

More than a testament to Scott’s own brand, the success of this collaboration proves the cultural relevance of the gaming industry as a whole. The concert earned Fortnite 27.7 million unique viewers, with 12.3 million players participating concurrently in the game.

If Scott was able to profit so massively and Epic Games also earned big, then this news simply puts a dollar figure to the continued emergence of gaming in the mainstream.