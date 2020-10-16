How to complete FIFA 21 James Rodriguez Ones to Watch SBC (OTW Team 2) - Dexerto

A FIFA 21 James Rodriguez Ones to Watch SBC is set to release on October 16 along with the rest of OTW Team 2, meaning FUT players with a Premier League team have the option to add this new special card of Everton’s midfielder.

As members of the community will know by now, these Ones to Watch items are among the most valued on the market. Buying one for cheap, seeing the player pick up an in-form card in Team of the Week, then selling them on for double the price is all part of the game. They update their rating every time this happens.

With James, though, it’s going to be a little different because it’s an untradeable item. That means you cannot sell it on the FUT Transfer Market, which in turn could make the cost of owning the card a little lower than usual.

So, let’s take a look at the card itself.

FIFA 21 James Rodriguez OTW SBC card

As confirmed by his current club Everton on October 15, just a day before the promo rolls out its second flood of players, the new card will be an SBC item.

His statistics look strong in several areas here, such as shooting, passing, and dribbling. The likelihood is he will be an ideal CAM to have lurking on the edge of the box for a long shot, though the lack of pace might put some players off the idea of spending big on the Colombian star.

Release time, requirements, cost & solution

Just like the rest of Ones to Watch Team 2, James will be added to the game’s content at 6pm (BST).

🚨 EA SPORTS have confirmed the full OTW Team 2 in #FIFA21 Ultimate Team. 🔸 Thiago

🔸 Havertz

🔸 Sane

🔸 Semedo

Then, and only then, will we know the requirements, cost and solution of this Squad Building Challenge.

Everton fans must be having a ball on the new game, with their team sitting top of the Premier League table having gone five unbeaten to kick off proceedings. Already, they have Allan OTW, Dominic Calvert-Lewin POTM, Gylfi Sigurdsson TOTW, and more to choose from for their teams.

Once we have more information here, we will be updating this article.