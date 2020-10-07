 FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 FUT Champions Rewards: Weekend League Ranks & Schedule

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:25

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Fut Champions Weekend League
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FIFA Ultimate Team Weekend League is the game’s most competitive and lucrative competition. There are 18 different ranks can be reached, with coins, player picks, and FUT packs available in the prizes. Here, we have a complete list of FIFA 21 FUT Champions rewards. 

Qualification for the weekly tournament is simple enough. You need to rack up 2,000 FUT Champs points by winning games of Division Rivals, which is also another regular tournament in FIFA 21, just like last year. Another way of securing Weekend League placement is to reach Gold 3 (win 14-16 games) to be entered again the following week.

Included in these rewards are Team of the Week cards, which can be picked up by placing in various ranks. Later in the year’s life cycle, Team of the Season cards will take their place as well, so it’s definitely worth hitting this competition hard in Ultimate Team – even if it’s not easy.

With the first FUT Champs Weekend League coming soon, let’s run through the tournament schedule, player pick details, and reward ranks.

Advertisement
FIFA 21 FUT Champions arena
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 players will be playing all of their games at the new FUT Champions Arena.

FIFA 21 FUT Champions Rewards Time & Release Day

FUT Champs rewards will be released every Thursday at 9am BST (UK time).

Weekend League will take place during the course of each weekend, starting on Fridays and ending on Sundays. The date of the first FUT Champs of FIFA 21 is expected to be Friday, October 16.

FUT Champs Player Picks

The player picks for FUT Champs changed up towards the end of FIFA 20, although they’re expected to rotate back to TOTW rewards for FIFA 21. When you get these picks, it means you can choose one of a selection of players to keep in your squad as an untradeable item.

Weekend League Ranks, Prizes & Wins Required

Bronze 3 (1 Win)

  • 1,000 coins
  • 2× Gold Pack
  • 250 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 2 (2-3 Wins)

  • 3,000 coins
  • 2× Premium Gold Pack
  • 500 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 1 (4-5 Wins)

  • 7,500 coins
  • 1× Premium Gold Players Pack
  • 500 FUT Champions Points

Silver 3 (6-7 Wins)

  • 10,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
  • 1× Premium Gold Players Pack
  • 1,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 1× Player Pick (Max 88) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 2 (8-10 Wins)

  • 15,000 coins
  • 1× Rare Gold Pack
  • 1× Mega Pack
  • 1,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 1× Player Pick (Max 88 OVR) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 1 (11-13 Wins)

  • 20,000 coins
  • 1× Mega Pack
  • 1× 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack
  • 1,500 FUT Champions Points
  • 1× Player Pick (1 of 3 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 3 (14-16 Wins)

  • 30,000 coins
  • 2× Mega Pack
  • 1× Rare Players Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 2× Player Pick (1 of 3 Players)

Gold 2 (17-19 Wins)

  • 45,000 coins
  • 1× Rare Gold Pack
  • 2× Rare Mega Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 2× Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 1 (20-22 Wins)

  • 50,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 2× Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Elite 3 (23-24 Wins)

  • 70,000 coins
  • 1× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Premium TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 2 (25-26 Wins)

  • 100,000 coins
  • 1× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Premium TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 1 (27-28 Wins)

  • 125,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 2× Premium TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 100-76

  • 125,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 4× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 75-51

  • 125,000 coins
  • 3× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 4× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 50-26

  • 150,000 coins
  • 3× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 25-11

  • 150,000 coins
  • 4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 10-2

  • 200,000 coins
  • 4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 1

  • 250,000 coins
  • 4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

If these rewards are to change during the course of the year, we will update this article accordingly. For more FIFA 21 news, follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.