FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

October 9-16: OTW Team 1

OTW Team 1 October 16-21: OTW Team 2

OTW Team 2 October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea

85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur

– 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea

– 85 – Ajax to Chelsea Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool

– 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid

– 83 – Real Madrid Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan

– 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton

– 83 – Napoli to Everton Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City

– 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid

— 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich

– 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City

– 81 – Valencia to Manchester City James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton

– 82 – Real Madrid to Everton Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami

– 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea

– 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund

– 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal

– 78 – Lille to Arsenal Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli

– 79 – Lille to Napoli Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal

– 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds

– 82 – Valencia to Leeds Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United

– 83 – Ajax to Manchester United Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona

– 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus

– 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille

– 79 – Gent to Lille Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal

– 85 – Valencia to Villarreal Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund

– 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.