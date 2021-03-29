FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto

If you’ve recently picked up a FIFA 21 OTW card or are looking to buy one, you might be wondering how it’s tracking relative to its base stats and maximum rating. We’ve got you covered with all the latest data.
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is all about building the best possible team at an affordable price.
To make that easier, EA SPORTS released a Ones to Watch promo team filled with big-name players who moved to new clubs in the summer transfer window.
However, it’s hard to keep track of who they are, and what their current stats are. For that reason, we’ve pooled together all the information you need to stay in the loop.
FIFA 21 UCL OTW upgrade tracker: all players
FIFA OTW cards start out with reasonable stats but have a theoretical maximum rating of 99 OVR.
It’s unlikely they’ll ever climb that high in a single season, but it can increase quite a bit.
|Player
|Base Rating
|Current Rating
|Achraf Hakimi
|83
|86
|Alessandro Florenzi
|81
|84
|Alex Telles
|84
|84
|Allan Marques Loureiro
|83
|83
|Arthur Henrique
|84
|84
|Arturo Vidal
|83
|85
|Blaise Matuidi
|83
|83
|Diogo Jota
|80
|83
|Donny Van De Beek
|83
|83
|Ferran Torres
|81
|81
|Gareth Bale
|83
|85
|Hakim Ziyech
|85
|86
|Hee Chan Hwang
|77
|77
|James Rodriguez
|82
|84
|Jonathon David
|77
|81
|Kai Havertz
|85
|85
|Leroy Sane
|85
|85
|Luis Suarez
|87
|89
|Martin Odegaard
|83
|85
|Nathan Ake
|79
|79
|Nelson Semedo
|83
|83
|Rodrigo Moreno Machado
|82
|82
|Sandro Tonali
|77
|77
|Timo Werner
|85
|86
|Thiago
|85
|85
|Thiago Silva
|85
|86
|Thomas Partey
|84
|86
|Victor Osimhen
|79
|82
How do FIFA 21 OTW upgrades work?
FIFA 21 Ones To Watch upgrades are special dynamic items in FIFA Ultimate Team.
The premise behind them is simple. Unlike standard cards, their stats will increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world.
Think of them as stock. As their stats go up, so do their prices. It adds an element of attachment, excitement, and value that is unparalleled. And if you’re lucky, you might pick one up at a bargain and see it grow into a beast.
