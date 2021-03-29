FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto

If you’ve recently picked up a FIFA 21 OTW card or are looking to buy one, you might be wondering how it’s tracking relative to its base stats and maximum rating. We’ve got you covered with all the latest data.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is all about building the best possible team at an affordable price.

To make that easier, EA SPORTS released a Ones to Watch promo team filled with big-name players who moved to new clubs in the summer transfer window.

However, it’s hard to keep track of who they are, and what their current stats are. For that reason, we’ve pooled together all the information you need to stay in the loop.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 UCL OTW upgrade tracker: all players

FIFA OTW cards start out with reasonable stats but have a theoretical maximum rating of 99 OVR.

It’s unlikely they’ll ever climb that high in a single season, but it can increase quite a bit.

Player Base Rating Current Rating Achraf Hakimi 83 86 Alessandro Florenzi 81 84 Alex Telles 84 84 Allan Marques Loureiro 83 83 Arthur Henrique 84 84 Arturo Vidal 83 85 Blaise Matuidi 83 83 Diogo Jota 80 83 Donny Van De Beek 83 83 Ferran Torres 81 81 Gareth Bale 83 85 Hakim Ziyech 85 86 Hee Chan Hwang 77 77 James Rodriguez 82 84 Jonathon David 77 81 Kai Havertz 85 85 Leroy Sane 85 85 Luis Suarez 87 89 Martin Odegaard 83 85 Nathan Ake 79 79 Nelson Semedo 83 83 Rodrigo Moreno Machado 82 82 Sandro Tonali 77 77 Timo Werner 85 86 Thiago 85 85 Thiago Silva 85 86 Thomas Partey 84 86 Victor Osimhen 79 82

How do FIFA 21 OTW upgrades work?

FIFA 21 Ones To Watch upgrades are special dynamic items in FIFA Ultimate Team.

The premise behind them is simple. Unlike standard cards, their stats will increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world.

Think of them as stock. As their stats go up, so do their prices. It adds an element of attachment, excitement, and value that is unparalleled. And if you’re lucky, you might pick one up at a bargain and see it grow into a beast.