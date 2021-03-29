 FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades

Published: 29/Mar/2021 6:05 Updated: 29/Mar/2021 6:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 OTW tracker
If you’ve recently picked up a FIFA 21 OTW card or are looking to buy one, you might be wondering how it’s tracking relative to its base stats and maximum rating. We’ve got you covered with all the latest data.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is all about building the best possible team at an affordable price.

To make that easier, EA SPORTS released a Ones to Watch promo team filled with big-name players who moved to new clubs in the summer transfer window.

However, it’s hard to keep track of who they are, and what their current stats are. For that reason, we’ve pooled together all the information you need to stay in the loop.

FIFA 21 OTW 2
EA SPORTS
Some cracking players have OTW cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 UCL OTW upgrade tracker: all players

FIFA OTW cards start out with reasonable stats but have a theoretical maximum rating of 99 OVR.

It’s unlikely they’ll ever climb that high in a single season, but it can increase quite a bit.

Player Base Rating Current Rating
Achraf Hakimi 83 86
Alessandro Florenzi 81 84
Alex Telles 84 84
Allan Marques Loureiro 83 83
Arthur Henrique 84 84
Arturo Vidal 83 85
Blaise Matuidi 83 83
Diogo Jota 80 83
Donny Van De Beek 83 83
Ferran Torres 81 81
Gareth Bale 83 85
Hakim Ziyech 85 86
Hee Chan Hwang 77 77
James Rodriguez 82 84
Jonathon David 77 81
Kai Havertz 85 85
Leroy Sane 85 85
Luis Suarez 87 89
Martin Odegaard 83 85
Nathan Ake 79 79
Nelson Semedo 83 83
Rodrigo Moreno Machado 82 82
Sandro Tonali 77 77
Timo Werner 85 86
Thiago 85 85
Thiago Silva 85 86
Thomas Partey 84 86
Victor Osimhen 79 82

How do FIFA 21 OTW upgrades work?

FIFA 21 Ones To Watch upgrades are special dynamic items in FIFA Ultimate Team.

The premise behind them is simple. Unlike standard cards, their stats will increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world.

Think of them as stock. As their stats go up, so do their prices. It adds an element of attachment, excitement, and value that is unparalleled. And if you’re lucky, you might pick one up at a bargain and see it grow into a beast.

