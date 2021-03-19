FIFA 21 Headliners Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto

Picked up a FIFA 21 Headliners card and wondering how many more upgrades your player can get, and when they’re going to get a boost? We’ve got you covered right here, with a tracker of all the rank-ups.
Headliners returned to FIFA in January 2021, and it’s been a hit with players. The promotion works similarly to Ones to Watch, bolstering a player’s stats every time they get a TOTW upgrade.
However, Headliners cards can grow into something bigger than that. With a bunch of conditions for upgrades, they can transform a decent FUT card into a meta star.
If you have your hands on a Headliners card, we’ve got all the information you need right here on how many upgrades you can get.
FIFA 21 Headliners upgrades: all players
|Player
|Base Rating
|Current Rating
|Max Rating
|4 win upgrade?
|Karim Benzema
|92
|94
|96
|Yes
|Bruno Fernandes
|91
|91
|95
|No
|Erling Haaland
|89
|90
|93
|No
|Heung Min Son
|89
|89
|93
|No
|Fabinho
|88
|88
|92
|No
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|88
|90
|92
|Yes
|Leon Goretzka
|87
|89
|91
|Yes
|Theo Hernandez
|87
|87
|91
|No
|Hirving Lozano
|87
|87
|91
|No
|Riyad Mahrez
|87
|89
|91
|Yes
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|87
|88
|91
|No
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|87
|89
|91
|Yes
|Wilfried Zaha
|87
|87
|91
|No
|Diego Carlos
|86
|87
|90
|Yes
|Joao Felix
|86
|87
|90
|Yes
|Lukas Hradecky
|86
|86
|90
|No
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|86
|87
|90
|No
|James Tavernier
|86
|87
|90
|Yes
|Martin Hinteregger
|85
|87
|89
|Yes
|Danny Ings
|85
|85
|89
|No
|Jordan Amavi
|84
|84
|89
|No
|Matheus Cunha
|84
|84
|89
|No
|Karl Toko-Ekambi
|84
|86
|89
|Yes
|Rafinha
|84
|84
|89
|No
|Dayot Upamecano
|84
|86
|89
|Yes
How do FIFA 21 Headliners upgrades work?
The FIFA 21 Headliners upgrades work on multiple fronts. There are three conditions to upgrade a Headliners card.
- Player receives a new TOTW card
- Player receives a new POTM card
- Player’s team wins four games in a row (one-time upgrade)
Headliners cards can be upgraded four times, and will be at least +1 on the player’s highest-rated TOTW card.
If your player shines on the pitch, like Karim Benzema has done so far for Real Madrid this year, you could be sitting on an absolute goldmine!