FIFA 21 Headliners Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto

Picked up a FIFA 21 Headliners card and wondering how many more upgrades your player can get, and when they’re going to get a boost? We’ve got you covered right here, with a tracker of all the rank-ups.

Headliners returned to FIFA in January 2021, and it’s been a hit with players. The promotion works similarly to Ones to Watch, bolstering a player’s stats every time they get a TOTW upgrade.

However, Headliners cards can grow into something bigger than that. With a bunch of conditions for upgrades, they can transform a decent FUT card into a meta star.

Advertisement

If you have your hands on a Headliners card, we’ve got all the information you need right here on how many upgrades you can get.

FIFA 21 Headliners upgrades: all players

Player Base Rating Current Rating Max Rating 4 win upgrade? Karim Benzema 92 94 96 Yes Bruno Fernandes 91 91 95 No Erling Haaland 89 90 93 No Heung Min Son 89 89 93 No Fabinho 88 88 92 No Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 88 90 92 Yes Leon Goretzka 87 89 91 Yes Theo Hernandez 87 87 91 No Hirving Lozano 87 87 91 No Riyad Mahrez 87 89 91 Yes Mikel Oyarzabal 87 88 91 No Wissam Ben Yedder 87 89 91 Yes Wilfried Zaha 87 87 91 No Diego Carlos 86 87 90 Yes Joao Felix 86 87 90 Yes Lukas Hradecky 86 86 90 No Henrikh Mkhitaryan 86 87 90 No James Tavernier 86 87 90 Yes Martin Hinteregger 85 87 89 Yes Danny Ings 85 85 89 No Jordan Amavi 84 84 89 No Matheus Cunha 84 84 89 No Karl Toko-Ekambi 84 86 89 Yes Rafinha 84 84 89 No Dayot Upamecano 84 86 89 Yes

How do FIFA 21 Headliners upgrades work?

The FIFA 21 Headliners upgrades work on multiple fronts. There are three conditions to upgrade a Headliners card.

Player receives a new TOTW card

Player receives a new POTM card

Player’s team wins four games in a row (one-time upgrade)

Headliners cards can be upgraded four times, and will be at least +1 on the player’s highest-rated TOTW card.

Read More: FIFA 21 RTTF Upgrade Tracker

If your player shines on the pitch, like Karim Benzema has done so far for Real Madrid this year, you could be sitting on an absolute goldmine!